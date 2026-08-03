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Fire breaks out at storage facility inside House compound

By: Zacarian Sarao - Inquirer.net | August 03,2026 - 10:07 AM
fire House of Representatives
Inquirer photo/Niño Jesus Orbeta

MANILA, Philippines — A fire struck a contractor’s storage facility within the House of Representatives compound on Sunday morning.

The Office of the House Secretary General said the blaze started at around 9:30 a.m. and was extinguished in less than 30 minutes. No injuries or casualties were reported.

It added that an investigation was under way to determine the cause of the fire in coordination with the Bureau of Fire Protection.

“The House of Representatives remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and security within the Batasan Complex,” it said. 

ALSO READ: Caloocan City fire leaves 5 dead, including infant

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TAGS: Cebu Daily News, fire, House of Representatives
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