Consolacion suspends in-person classes in 8 schools over online threat

CDN Digital file

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Face-to-face classes in eight public schools in Consolacion, Cebu, were suspended beginning Monday, Aug. 3, following the circulation of online posts containing alleged threats targeting specific schools in the municipality.

In a statement, the Municipal Government of Consolacion said the suspension will remain in effect until further notice to allow law enforcement authorities to conduct a thorough and uninterrupted investigation into the reported threats.

READ: Online threats: Cebu Provincial Board seeks cybercrime probe

The suspension covers the following schools:

Consolacion National High School

San Narciso School

Tayud National High School

Tayud Elementary School

Tolotolo National High School

Tolotolo Elementary School

Tugbongan National High School

Tugbongan Elementary School

The municipality said the affected schools have been directed to immediately shift to modular learning or other alternative distance learning modalities to ensure academic continuity without compromising student safety.

READ: Cebu authorities warn online threat posters: You will be found, charged

Threat under investigation

According to the municipal government, the decision came after officials became aware of a screenshot circulating on social media regarding a potential security threat directed at specific schools in Consolacion.

One of the circulating screenshots listed several schools alongside a message that appeared to threaten a shooting and identified certain grade levels as supposed targets.

The municipal government said it is treating the circulating information as an active threat to public safety, regardless of its origin or intent.

The local government said it is coordinating with the Consolacion Municipal Police Station, the Department of Education (DepEd) Consolacion Districts 1 and 2, and local security officials in responding to the incident.

Heightened security

Apart from suspending face-to-face classes in the affected schools, authorities also ordered heightened security measures in all educational institutions across the municipality.

Schools have been instructed to strictly enforce tighter security protocols, including rigorous access control for all individuals entering and leaving school premises.

The Consolacion Municipal Police Station said it will conduct targeted inspections and routine visits across schools, while additional law enforcement units and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) personnel will be strategically deployed to secure school grounds and surrounding areas.

Cybercrime probe underway

Authorities said an active investigation is ongoing to identify the individual responsible for the circulating online posts.

The municipality said cybercrime specialists and local intelligence units have been tasked to trace the source of the circulating posts and hold those responsible accountable under the law.

Officials also appealed to the public to remain vigilant, refrain from sharing unverified information or unredacted screenshots that may cause unnecessary panic, and immediately report suspicious activities or credible information to local authorities.

The Municipal Government of Consolacion said further official updates will be issued as the investigation progresses.

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