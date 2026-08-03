Uplift program: Do you need to apply, register for cash aid?

By: Pia Piquero - Chief of Reporters - CDN Digital | August 03,2026 - 10:48 AM

FILE PHOTO: Beneficiaries receive financial assistance under the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) UPLIFT Assistance program during a payout activity. Under the program, eligible beneficiaries receive financial aid, with future disbursements for qualified recipients facilitated through the UPLIFT Government-to-Person (G2P) App. | Photo courtesy of DSWD

CEBU CITY, Philippines — No registration is required to receive assistance under the government’s Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food and Transport (UPLIFT) program, as beneficiaries are automatically identified using existing government databases.

The clarification comes as thousands of Filipinos continue searching online for ways to register for the cash assistance program, while others ask whether they can still apply after finding that their names do not appear on beneficiary lists.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has repeatedly stressed that UPLIFT does not accept applications from the public.

READ: Uplift aid for low-income workers starts next week, says DSWD

Instead, the government identifies qualified beneficiaries using existing records from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), the Walang Gutom Program, the 2024 Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS), and the Social Security System (SSS), depending on the beneficiary category.

Residents who encounter individuals offering “registration,” guaranteed inclusion, or faster processing in exchange for money should ignore such offers because no registration process exists.

READ: ‘No Record Found’ in UPLIFT app? Here’s what DSWD says it means

Who gets selected?

The government targets around 7.5 million households nationwide under three beneficiary groups.

Group 1 covers beneficiaries of the 4Ps and the Walang Gutom Program.

READ: Not on the Uplift beneficiary list? Here’s how to verify your eligibility

These households automatically receive a one-time additional P2,000 because they already receive regular government assistance.

Group 2 covers poor and near-poor households identified through the 2024 CBMS conducted by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Qualified households receive P2,000 every month from July to December 2026, or a total of P12,000 over six months.

Unlike Group 1, beneficiaries under this category receive their first month’s assistance through manual payout before shifting to digital disbursement for the remaining five months.

Group 3 covers low-income workers identified through SSS records.

To qualify, members must:

belong to the employed sector;appear in the 2024 CBMS;have an SSS Monthly Salary Credit (MSC) of P20,000 or below;have paid at least one SSS contribution in 2025 or 2026; andmaintain an enrolled SSS disbursement account as of April 30, 2026.

Qualified workers receive P2,000 monthly for six months through automatic deposits to their enrolled SSS disbursement accounts.

What if your name is not on the list?

Not finding your name on the beneficiary list does not necessarily mean you qualify but were overlooked.

For Group 2, the DSWD said eligibility depends on information recorded in the 2024 CBMS.

Residents who believe they should qualify may coordinate with their local government unit or DSWD personnel assigned at payout sites to verify their CBMS records.

DSWD-7 Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero earlier said local government units document complaints from residents who were not included so authorities can determine whether they appear in the CBMS database.

“Katong mga nireklamo nga wala sa lista, masulat sa LGU aron ma-check unsay rason og nganong wala siya sa CBMS,” she said.

(For those who complained about not being on the list, the LGU will record their names so officials can determine why they were not included in the CBMS.)

Lucero also explained that some residents may have registered for the CBMS but still failed to qualify because they did not meet the criteria for poor or near-poor households.

Can you apply later?

No.

The DSWD said no application or online registration exists for any UPLIFT beneficiary group.

Government agencies identify beneficiaries solely through existing databases.

For low-income workers under Group 3, the government cross-matches CBMS records with SSS data before generating the list of qualified recipients.

Similarly, poor and near-poor households under Group 2 come from the 2024 CBMS, while beneficiaries under Group 1 already belong to existing DSWD assistance programs.

Beware of fake registration offers

The DSWD continues to warn the public against individuals or groups claiming they can facilitate registration or secure inclusion in the program.

Officials stressed that UPLIFT remains free of charge.

The agency also urged beneficiaries never to disclose their PINs, one-time passwords (OTPs), ATM details, or other banking credentials and to ignore suspicious text messages or social media posts directing them to click unknown links to claim assistance.

The DSWD advised the public to rely only on official announcements from the agency, the SSS, the 4Ps, and the Walang Gutom Program regarding payouts and beneficiary verification.

For those whose names do not appear on the list, the agency recommends coordinating with local DSWD personnel or their LGU to verify their records rather than attempting to register for the program, since no registration process exists.

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