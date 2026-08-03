IN PHOTOS: Cebu kicks off 457th Founding anniversary celebration

By: Airam Limatog - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | August 03,2026 - 09:39 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu Province officially opened its 457th Founding Anniversary celebration with a flag-raising ceremony on Monday morning, August 3, 2026.

Governor Pamela Baricuatro and Vice Governor Glenn Soco led the opening, which saw the attendance of officials of the province’s municipalities and component cities, as well as Cebu’s highly urbanized cities.

The morning events also included the launch of the Tabo sa Kapitolyo 2026, an agri-fishery trade fair featuring local delicacies and products.

READ: Cebu’s Pasundayag and Pasidungog in August—here’s what to expect

Here are some photos from the kick off event for the 457th Founding Anniversary celebration of Cebu at the Capitol:

Cebu Province officially opened its 457th Founding Anniversary activities with a flag-raising ceremony at the Provincial Capitol in Cebu City on Monday morning, August 3, 2026. CDN Digital photo | Airam Limatog

Cebu Governor Pam Baricuatro and Vice Governor Glenn Soco lead the flag raising ceremony of the kick off of the 457th Founding Anniversary at the Provincial Capitol in Cebu City on Monday morning, August 3, 2026. CDN Digital photo | Airam Limatog

CDN Digital photo | Airam Limatog

CDN Digital photo | Airam Limatog

CDN Digital photo | Airam Limatog

CDN Digital photo | Airam Limatog

CDN Digital photo | Airam Limatog

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