IN PHOTOS: Cebu kicks off 457th Founding anniversary celebration
CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu Province officially opened its 457th Founding Anniversary celebration with a flag-raising ceremony on Monday morning, August 3, 2026.
Governor Pamela Baricuatro and Vice Governor Glenn Soco led the opening, which saw the attendance of officials of the province’s municipalities and component cities, as well as Cebu’s highly urbanized cities.
The morning events also included the launch of the Tabo sa Kapitolyo 2026, an agri-fishery trade fair featuring local delicacies and products.
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Here are some photos from the kick off event for the 457th Founding Anniversary celebration of Cebu at the Capitol:
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