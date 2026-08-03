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LIVE: VP Sara Duterte impeachment Day 11

Inquirer.net August 03,2026 - 10:12 AM

Follow the live coverage of the Senate impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte as the impeachment court convenes for its 11th day of trial on Monday, August 3.

The proceedings are expected to continue with the presentation of evidence and witness testimonies related to the articles of impeachment, including allegations involving the misuse of confidential funds and other charges brought by the House prosecution panel. 

Previous trial days also tackled requests for the production of Duterte’s bank and tax records as both the prosecution and defense continued to argue their respective cases before the senator-judges. 

READ: LIVE: VP Sara Duterte impeachment Day 10

Bookmark this page for the livestream and real-time updates as the Senate impeachment court resumes one of the country’s most closely watched political proceedings.

₱125M CONFIDENTIAL FUNDS PER QUARTER FOR OVP

FORMER STATE AUDITOR TESTIFIES

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TAGS: impeachment, Sara Duterte, senate
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