Danao City guns: Man, 72, arrested for illegal manufacturing

Danao City Police Station at the site of allegedly illegal gun manufacturing in the area. | Photo courtesy of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 72-year-old man remains in police custody after they caught him allegedly manufacturing firearms illegally during an operation in a mountainous village in Danao City, Cebu, on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 1.

Police said the suspect, identified as alias “Titing,” was arrested for alleged violation of Republic Act No. 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, after he allegedly failed to present documents authorizing him to manufacture firearms.

The arrest was carried out around 3:20 p.m. in Purok 4, Sitio Buntod, Barangay Manlayag by personnel of the Danao City Police Station.

READ: Alleged illegal gun maker arrested in Danao City

Concerned citizen’s report

According to the police report, the operation stemmed from information provided by a concerned citizen.

Police said the station’s duty desk officer received a telephone call around 2:30 p.m. from someone who reported that a man was allegedly manufacturing firearms in Barangay Manlayag.

Acting on the report, police officers immediately proceeded to the area to verify the information.

Upon arriving at the site, officers said they found the suspect inside an open hut allegedly in the act of manufacturing a firearm.

Police said they asked the suspect to present documents authorizing him to manufacture firearms, but he allegedly failed to produce any, leading to his arrest.

READ: Illegal firearms workshop dismantled in Danao City, 2 nabbed

Aside from the alleged KG-9 firearm, four live rounds of 9mm ammunition, and four magazines, police also recovered several firearm components and tools allegedly used in the manufacture of firearms, including:

30 steel pile;

two bench vises;

two hammers;

one vice grip;

one adjustable wrench;

one pair of pliers;

two magazine patterns;

one L-shape tool;

one Allen wrench;

three KG-9 lower receivers;

two hacksaws;

one electric grinder;

one flat screwdriver; and

one latch machine.

The recovered items were brought to the Danao City Police Station with the suspect for documentation and proper disposition.

As of Monday, Aug. 3, the suspect remained detained in Danao City Police Station while police prepared a complaint for filing before the City Prosecutor’s Office.

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