‘Bribery’ seen as strongest impeachment case vs. Sara Duterte – survey

Vice President Sara Duterte at the Senate on July 7, 2026. | Inquirer File Photo

MANILA, Philippines — Bribery topped the list of impeachment allegations that Filipinos believe could lead to Vice President Sara Duterte’s conviction and removal from office, according to an Octa Research survey.

Results of the latest noncommissioned “Tugon ng Masa” nationwide survey, released Monday, showed that 43 percent of respondents considered bribery the strongest accusation against the vice president.

Octa Research said the bribery allegation also ranks as the leading impeachment charge across all regions—47 percent in Metro Manila, 54 percent in Visayas, 43 percent in Mindanao, and 38 percent in Balance Luzon.

READ: LIVE: VP Sara Duterte impeachment Day 11

Meanwhile, 28 percent of the surveyed Filipinos nationwide see the misuse of confidential funds allegations against Duterte as the most serious charge in her impeachment case.

“While bribery dominates nationally, misuse of confidential funds remains the leading concern in several regions, illustrating meaningful geographic variation in public priorities,” the research firm said.

READ: Duterte impeachment trial seen as test of PH democracy

Octa Research also noted that 10 percent of Filipinos identified the allegations of unexplained wealth as the strongest charge, while another 10 percent cited the accusation of grave threats as the key to Duterte’s removal from office.

The remaining 8 percent of surveyed respondents do not know or cannot say what allegations would be the strongest charge against Duterte, the research firm said.

The survey was conducted from July 4 to 11 using face-to-face interviews with 1,200 respondents aged 18 and above across the country.

The Senate is currently conducting a series of impeachment hearings to tackle the four consolidated Articles of Impeachment against the vice president covering misuse of confidential funds, unexplained wealth, bribery, and grave threats.

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