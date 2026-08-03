Talisay City verifies online school threats, tightens security

CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities in Talisay City are verifying whether the threats circulating on social media are directed at schools in the city, while police have heightened security around educational institutions as a precaution.

In a statement issued on Monday, Aug. 3, Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas said authorities have yet to confirm that the threats specifically target schools in Talisay.

According to Gullas, the online posts only mention school acronyms and do not identify any educational institution by its full name.

READ: Online threats: Cebu Provincial Board seeks cybercrime probe

“At this time, however, our law enforcement agencies are still verifying whether these threats are indeed directed at schools in Talisay City. The online posts only mention acronyms and do not identify any school by its full name,” he said in his social media post.

He added that local police also informed the city government that similar online threats had been reported by schools in other parts of Cebu and outside the province, prompting some school administrators to suspend classes as a precautionary measure.

READ: San Fernando school receives online shooting threat; probe underway

Safety protocols

Despite the lack of verified information specifically linking the threats to Talisay schools, Gullas said the city government has activated its school safety protocols.

He said Talisay City Police Chief Lieutenant Colonel Homobono Sayon immediately deployed police personnel to inspect the schools reportedly mentioned in the circulating posts, increase police visibility, and strengthen security around educational institutions.

Gullas said the city government is treating the reports with “the utmost seriousness” while authorities continue to verify the information.

No citywide class suspension

The mayor said one school in Talisay had already suspended classes as a precautionary measure. He said that he respects the decision of the school’s administrators.

He also said the city government would not object if other schools reportedly mentioned in the circulating posts would also decide to suspend classes based on their own assessment.

However, Gullas said the city government would not impose a citywide suspension of classes at this time after consulting police authorities and concerned agencies.

He said there is currently no verified information indicating a specific or credible threat affecting all schools in Talisay City.

“After consultation with our police authorities and concerned agencies, the City Government will not impose a citywide suspension of classes at this time, as there is currently no verified information indicating a specific or credible threat directed at all schools in Talisay City,” Gullas said.

School safety initiatives

The mayor said the city’s response builds on school safety initiatives that had already been implemented in recent weeks.

These include the purchase and distribution of 100 handheld metal detectors to public schools, orientation and training for school security personnel and Department of Education staff on their proper use, and the first batch of Child Protection Policy Orientation and Anti-Bullying seminars involving school administrators, teachers, guidance counselors, barangay officials, parents, youth leaders, the Philippine National Police, and other partner agencies.

According to the mayor, these measures were intended to strengthen school security, improve response systems, and enhance existing policies and grievance mechanisms addressing bullying, violence, and other potential threats involving learners.

Investigation continues

Gullas said the city government would continue monitoring the situation and would implement stronger measures if circumstances warrant.

He added that law enforcement agencies are actively working to identify those responsible for the circulating online threats.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will not hesitate to take stronger measures should circumstances require them. At the same time, our law enforcement agencies are actively working to identify those responsible for spreading these online threats,” Gullas said.

The mayor also urged the public to remain calm, refrain from sharing unverified information, and immediately report suspicious persons, activities, or online threats to the authorities.

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