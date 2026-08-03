Consolacion: No imminent threat found after police trace viral school post

Consolacion, Cebu on the map. | INQUIRER.net infographic

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities have traced the source of the online threat that prompted the suspension of face-to-face classes in eight schools in Consolacion, with Mayor Teresa “Nene” Alegado saying police found no indication that an actual attack was being planned.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, August 3, Alegado said the municipality decided to suspend in-person classes after school heads requested time to assess the situation and while authorities investigated the circulating social media posts.

She said the local government considered both the possibility that the threats were merely another case of social media misuse and the need to treat them seriously until proven otherwise.

READ: Explainer: What are the penalties for posting shooting or bomb threats online?

Threats possibly retaliation

Alegado said she was informed of the circulating screenshots on Sunday evening after receiving copies through Messenger.

She immediately contacted Consolacion police chief Lieutenant Colonel John Kareen Escober and school officials to verify the reports.

According to the mayor, school personnel also informed her that several students had been reprimanded the previous week over cellphone-related incidents, with some devices temporarily confiscated.

Because of this, officials initially considered the possibility that the online posts could have been an act of retaliation.

READ: Online threats: Cebu Provincial Board seeks cybercrime probe

The mayor also contacted the principal of San Narciso School, after information initially pointed to a student from the school as having forwarded one of the screenshots.

She said police immediately attempted to trace the student linked to the post.

Authorities later located and interviewed the student, who denied creating the message and claimed it had only been forwarded before being shared again.

“Definitely, naadtuan gyud in one area of one barangay, og ni-deny ang bata nga dili to iya, it was just forwarded to her unya iya lang sad nga gi-share,” the mayor said.

Alegado said the screenshot eventually spread beyond Consolacion, reaching other local government units, including Liloan, where similar concerns also surfaced.

Police rule out immediate threat

On Monday morning, Alegado said police informed her that their initial verification yielded negative results for any imminent threat.

Despite that finding, the mayor said she still directed police to maintain a visible presence in schools as a precaution.

“Nitawag na ang pulis nga it was negative kay ila nang na-trace. But then, ang reaction nako last night was to tell the police that tomorrow we will field police in the schools,” Alegado said.

No cellphone ban

Asked whether Consolacion would impose restrictions on cellphone use in schools following a similar move being discussed elsewhere, Alegado said such a policy could not simply be implemented without an ordinance.

She also noted that mobile phones continue to serve legitimate educational purposes, including classroom research.

Instead, she said the local government would focus on educating students and parents on the responsible use of gadgets and social media.

“Kana dili man tanan nga ang cellphone makadaut, because we even encourage children to have classes, research in their cellphones. So, dili gyud na siya madali dali. Ang atoa gyud buhaton ana is to advocate what is right, and campaign gyud, murag atong catechesis. Itudlo sa mga bata the pros and cons,” Alegado said.

According to the mayor, addressing incidents like the recent online threat requires a broader approach involving schools, parents, and families, as she stressed the importance of guidance, mental health awareness, and responsible parenting alongside law enforcement measures.

She also urged parents to closely monitor their children’s use of gadgets and help them understand both the benefits and risks of digital technology.

Online threat

Her statement came hours after the Municipal Government of Consolacion suspended face-to-face classes covering the following schools:

Consolacion National High School

San Narciso School

Tayud National High School

Tayud Elementary School

Tolotolo National High School

Tolotolo Elementary School

Tugbongan National High School

Tugbongan Elementary School

The suspension shifted students to modular and other distance learning modalities while authorities investigated the online posts.

READ: Police act on 47 bomb threats in Central Luzon schools, 2 nabbed

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