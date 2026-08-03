After Tisa floods, Cebu City plans to buy land for reservoir

A screengrab from a video shows the flooding at La Paloma subdivision in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City on Thursday, July 30, following a heavy downpour. CDN Digital video | Morexette Marie B. Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City will pursue the acquisition of about one hectare of land in Barangay Tisa for a floodwater reservoir, marking its first concrete long-term flood mitigation proposal after last week’s widespread flooding submerged communities, stranded commuters, and triggered rescue operations.

Mayor Nestor Archival said the proposed reservoir would temporarily hold storm runoff rushing from upland areas before it reaches flood-prone communities in Tisa and neighboring Barangay Labangon, where hundreds of homes went underwater.

The city also plans to use part of the property as a waste-processing facility serving nearby barangays, hoping it will reduce garbage that continues to clog waterways and worsen flooding.

“We’re looking at acquiring that lot immediately and converting it into a reservoir,” Archival told reporters on Monday.

READ: Sudden heavy rains in Cebu may continue through August — Pagasa

According to the mayor, the proposed site lies near the natural outlet where large volumes of rainwater from Cebu City’s upland villages converge before flowing into low-lying communities.

He said retaining floodwater upstream could reduce the volume rushing downstream during intense rainfall.

“Ang katong lugar… naay posibilidad nga ang yuta nga didto duol nga way gamit, atong gamiton sa gobyerno. Paliton nato para mahimo ni natong reservoir sa tubig,” he said.

(There is a possibility that the government will acquire an unused property in the area and convert it into a water reservoir.)

Floods exposed drainage limits

Archival said last week’s flooding showed that existing drainage channels could no longer accommodate runoff from the city’s rapidly urbanizing upland areas.

He said some waterways that once measured six to 10 feet wide had narrowed to around three feet because of encroachment and other developments, reducing their capacity to carry stormwater.

Even if the city completely removes garbage from rivers and creeks, he said, flooding will likely continue unless authorities create additional storage for runoff.

READ: Cebu City flooding submerges roads, strands commuters, prompts rescues

“The moment mag-uwan, ang tubig nga grabe kadaghan nga gikan sa ibabaw… sigurado gyud nang makabaha,” Archival said.

(Once heavy rain falls, the large volume of water coming from the upland areas will still cause flooding.)

Reservoir tops long-term plans

Archival described the proposed reservoir as the city’s most immediate long-term intervention while engineers revisit Cebu City’s broader drainage strategy.

He said the city has asked the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) to study the proposed site and prepare recommendations before acquisition moves forward.

The mayor also ordered a review of the 2017 Drainage Master Plan, originally prepared by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), to determine whether it still reflects the city’s current development and flood risks.

Disaster management officials will recommend possible updates to the master plan based on present conditions.

“For now, the immediate priority is acquiring that lot,” Archival said, adding that the reservoir could later store water for other uses instead of allowing it to flow directly downstream.

Desilting continues citywide

While the city prepares long-term interventions, Archival said crews will continue desilting rivers, removing accumulated silt, and clearing garbage from waterways.

The city has ordered desilting operations in all major rivers, beginning downstream and moving upstream.

Archival said around 400 personnel, including barangay workers and city employees, helped remove garbage from waterways in Tisa and Labangon over the weekend.

The cleanup restored water flow in several clogged sections, but he acknowledged that maintenance alone would not eliminate flooding.

State of calamity eyed

Archival also encouraged Barangays Tisa and Labangon to declare a state of calamity after floodwaters inundated homes by as much as three to six feet in some communities.

The declaration would allow local governments to release emergency assistance more quickly to affected families.

Last Thursday’s flooding affected at least 16 barangays across Cebu City after nearly four hours of heavy rain triggered by localized thunderstorms.

The flooding submerged major roads, stranded commuters, disrupted traffic, forced emergency rescues in Barangay Tisa, and prompted continuous monitoring of rivers and creeks across the city.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA)-Mactan said the downpour resulted from ordinary localized thunderstorms but warned that similar afternoon and evening rains could continue throughout August, the peak of the country’s thunderstorm season.

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