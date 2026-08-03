SHAABAA FINALS: Batch 2012, Batch 2003 capture Season 29 titles

Batch 2012-Harley Davidson (above) and Batch 2003-Cebu Landmasters Inc. (bottom) players and officials pose for a photo during the awarding. | SHAABAA photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Batch 2012-Harley Davidson and Batch 2003-Cebu Landmasters Inc. completed two-game sweeps of their respective finals series to capture championship titles in the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 29 on Sunday, Aug. 2, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

Batch 2012 successfully defended its Division B crown after defeating Batch 2010-Hatch IT Solutions, 102-95, in Game 2 of their best-of-three finals series. Meanwhile, returning powerhouse Batch 2003 reclaimed Division A honors with an emphatic 81-62 victory over Batch 2001-ARQ, also in Game 2.

Batch 2012 completed the sweep after edging Batch 2010, 70-66, in Game 1 last July 19 before the tournament took a two-week break.

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Diputado sparkles

Adven Jess Diputado spearheaded the title-clinching win with a game-high 41 points, along with six rebounds, four assists, and a steal. Dave Wilson Yu provided ample support with a dominant double-double of 27 points and 15 rebounds, while adding two assists and two steals.

Batch 2010 received a huge performance from Jasper Diaz, who tallied 39 points and 14 rebounds, but it still fell short of forcing a winner-take-all Game 3. Charles Divinagracia chipped in 21 points, while Gabe Branzuela finished with 20 points and 13 assists.

Batch 2012 dictated the tempo from the opening quarter, building a commanding 49-24 advantage before taking a comfortable 54-31 lead into halftime. It never looked back and maintained control the rest of the way.

In Division A, Batch 2003 showcased its balanced attack with four players scoring in double figures.

Justin Huang led the charge with a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double, adding three assists and a steal. Raymond Dennis Tan contributed 19 points and seven steals, Daryle Tan posted 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks, while Dennis Lanorias added 11 points.

Batch 2001 was paced by Mark Hing with 13 points, while Carlo Villarica chipped in 11 in the losing effort.

READ: Cebu Greats beat Marikina for back-to-back wins in MPBL

Batch 2015 forces Game 3

In Division C, Batch 2015-BRX kept its championship hopes alive after upsetting defending champion Batch 2018-CORE, 84-75, in Game 2 to force a winner-take-all Game 3.

Despite being undermanned, Batch 2015 leaned on former University of the Philippines standout Janjan Jaboneta, who erupted for a game-high 30 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Anton Chua added 15 points, Lorenzo Otero contributed 12 points and eight rebounds, while Nino Araw-Araw chipped in 10 markers.

Batch 2018 was led by Patrick Wilson Yu, who finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds, but his double-double was not enough to secure a second straight Division C championship. Benedict Chua was the only other Batch 2018 player in double figures with 13 points and nine rebounds.

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