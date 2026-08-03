Boysen, SR&T draw first blood in CABC 8th Corporate Cup semis

A highlight of the Boysen and Landlite’s semis game. | Cebu Architects Basketball Club photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Boysen Paints and SR&T Industrial Supply drew first blood in their respective best-of-three semifinal series in the ongoing Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) 8th Corporate Cup on Sunday, Aug. 2, at the Game Changer in Mandaue City.

Boysen Paints edged Landlite, 75-72, despite being undermanned with only eight players in its rotation.

Pido Sanchez and Lemuel Aspacio teamed up to power Boysen Paints to the narrow victory, unloading 29 and 24 points, respectively. Sanchez also dished out four assists and had two steals, while Aspacio chipped in five rebounds, two steals, and a block.

For Landlite, Jhazriel Jumola finished with 19 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals, while Fritz Devenadera posted an 11-point, 16-rebound double-double that went for naught.

Despite being short-handed, Boysen Paints built an 18-point cushion entering the fourth quarter. Landlite mounted a furious comeback and outscored Boysen, 29-16, in the final frame, but came up just short of completing the rally.

Boysen Paints dominated the paint, 46-36, and held a 25-14 edge in fast-break points. Landlite, meanwhile, drew a 26-15 advantage in bench scoring and capitalized on second-chance opportunities, 12-2.

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SR&T Industrial Supply advances

Meanwhile, SR&T Industrial Supply cruised past Corr Chem, 88-73, to seize a 1-0 lead in the other semifinal series.

Chester Hinagdanan flirted with perfection from the field, pouring in 22 points on an efficient 8-of-9 shooting clip while adding five rebounds and a steal.

Dexsel Caadan registered a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds to go with three blocks, three steals, and two assists, while Kurt Damandaman chipped in 13 points.

Corr Chem was paced by Rei Aureo with 19 points. Jyrell Allanic added 13 markers, while Miguel Cenabre and Venz Arquillano finished with 10 points apiece.

After trailing by one, 41-40, at halftime, SR&T turned the game around with a dominant second-half performance and stretched its lead to as much as 17 points before closing out the 15-point victory.

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