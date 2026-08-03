Tabo sa Kapitolyo: Cebu’s cities, towns offer their signature products

Fresh produce and delicacies from the City of Naga are sold at the Tabo sa Kapitolyo 2026, open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Saturday, August 8. | CDN Digital Photo by Airam Limatog

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — From dragonfruit empanadas to specialty coffee, Cebu’s cities and towns are putting their signature products on display at this year’s Tabo sa Kapitolyo.

The agri-fishery trade fair opened Monday, August 3, at the Cebu Provincial Capitol, bringing together local governments and private exhibitors from across the province.

Cebu Provincial Agriculture Head Roldan Saragena said that the event gives each locality an opportunity to showcase its agricultural and fisheries products while helping local producers market their goods.

READ: IN PHOTOS: Cebu kicks off 457th Founding anniversary celebration

Local pride and business development

“Ania atong mga mag-uuma ug mga mananagat dili aron madato sila but to show kung unsa naa sa ilang lungsod na agri-fishery sa atong probinsya,” Saragena told reporters during the opening.

(Our farmers and fisherfolk are here not to get rich, but to showcase the agricultural and fisheries products and industries that their towns have to offer in our province.)

Saragena added that producers can use income from the fair as capital for their next cropping season and develop connections with potential buyers.

Homegrown products at Tabo sa Kapitolyo

The fair features local delicacies and agricultural goods from different parts of Cebu, with some products sold at prices lower than their market rates in the city, Saragena said.

A total of 68 booths are participating in this year’s fair, including 52 local government units from across Cebu and 16 private exhibitors.

Preparation for the booths took about two weeks, in coordination with municipal and city agriculturists and local chief executives.

READ: Cebu’s Pasundayag and Pasidungog in August—here’s what to expect

The provincial government provided the dome tents, while participating local government units financed and arranged their booths.

Tabo sa Kapitolyo is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Saturday, August 8.

457th Founding Anniversary

The trade fair is among the activities for the month-long celebration of the province’s 457th founding anniversary.

Governor Pamela Baricuatro led the official opening during Monday’s flag-raising ceremony, joined by Vice Governor Glenn Soco, Provincial Board members, district representatives, and local government officials.

Baricuatro said the gathering of officials from different parts of the province reflects unity in serving Cebu’s residents.

“It’s a show of unity…It’s a very good message to the people [to show] that we are here to work and serve you,” Baricuatro told members of the media.

The province will mark its founding anniversary on Thursday, August 6 with a Mass, an employee raffle, and luncheons in their offices.

Pasundayag and Pasidungog, two cultural events, are scheduled for Saturday, August 29 at the Cebu City Sports Complex.

The celebration will conclude with Baricuatro’s State of the Province Address, which will highlight the provincial government’s accomplishments and developments over the past year.

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