Danao City man stops nephew’s knife attack after defending PWD child

Police have arrested security guard Ricky (an alias), 35, after he allegedly stabbed his uncle in Danao City. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 47-year-old man suffered injuries after his nephew stabbed him in Sitio Colo, Barangay Cahumayan, Danao City, on Sunday evening, August 2, 2026.

Police identified the victim as alias Arnold, 47, and the suspect as alias Ricky, 35, a security guard. Both were residents of Sitio Colo.

Upon investigation, Arnold told the police that while he was fixing his motorcycle, he saw the suspect throwing a stone at a child who is a person with a disability (PWD). He admonished the suspect, his nephew.

READ ALSO: Danao City guns: Man, 72, arrested for illegal manufacturing

Disastrous argument in Danao City

However, the suspect got angry with him and told him to wait, while he stormed off.

After several minutes, the suspect returned holding a knife, and he stabbed the motorcycle’s seat, police learned.

They began arguing, and the victim tried to leave on his motorcycle.

However, he later told the police, his nephew blocked his way and attacked him.

The older man evaded the first attack but fell from the motorcycle.

Help from the Provincial Hospital

His nephew stabbed him again, hitting him in the left portion of his body.

Even though he was wounded, the victim managed to restrain the suspect until some individuals came to rescue him.

The Provincial Hospital in Danao City reported the attack to the Danao City Police Station after admitting the victim for treatment.

It was their call that prompted the police to respond.

Currently, the suspect is in the custody of the Danao City Police Station.

The police found the 29-centimeter steel knife that he allegedly used to attack his uncle.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP