Maharlika basketball league vows deeper probe into Bacolod franchise

Commissioner Emer Oreta of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL). | MPBL photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) is pressing ahead with its investigation into the Bacolod Masskara franchise, with an official saying that protecting the league’s integrity remains its priority.

The move follows the league’s decision to remove the Bacolod franchise from the remainder of the MPBL 2026 Season and impose lifetime suspensions on the players and coaches involved in the controversy stemming from the team’s July 28 game against Bulacan.

“When I assumed the role of Commissioner for MPBL Season 8, I made one commitment clear: to strengthen the integrity of the league through decisive and consistent action. Every action we have taken since then reflects that commitment,” Commissioner Emer Oreta said.

MPBL bans Bacolod players, coaches; suspends franchise for season

Integrity in the Maharlika basketball league

The MPBL said it has consistently enforced its integrity measures throughout the season. Bacolod’s head coach received a Yellow Card in April over integrity concerns, while the Iloilo franchise received a similar warning in May.

In June, the league revoked Iloilo’s franchise for violating league standards before taking its strongest action yet on July 30 by ejecting Bacolod from the season and disqualifying those involved.

The move came after Bacolod Masskara’s 64-100 loss to the Bulacan Kuyas on July 28, where the team played with only six players and ended the game with just five.

That triggered an integrity investigation that resulted in the franchise’s expulsion and lifetime bans for the players and coaches involved.

Seeking NBI, GAB’s muscle

“These actions reflect our commitment to protect the integrity of the MPBL. If protecting the integrity of this league means having fewer teams, then so be it. I will never compromise the integrity of the MPBL. We owe that to our players, our team owners, our fans, and everyone who believes in fair competition,” Oreta added.

The league is also widening its investigation beyond its internal disciplinary measures.

MPBL chief legal counsel Atty. Glenn Gacal said that the league is coordinating with the Games and Amusements Board (GAB), the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and other government agencies to strengthen the ongoing probe and pursue possible legal and regulatory action.

Gacal said that the MPBL will fully cooperate with authorities and provide all necessary assistance to ensure those responsible are held accountable. He added that no one will be exempt from the investigation, including team officials and members of the franchise’s management.

Honesty in basketball

He also stressed that the league’s rules and penalties are already in place, citing the earlier sanctions imposed on the Iloilo franchise, and emphasized that team management must fulfill its financial obligations to both players and the league.

For Oreta, the issue goes beyond a single franchise.

“This is not about one team. It is about protecting every honest player, every team owner, and the credibility of the MPBL,” he said. “The league will continue to act decisively against anyone who compromises the integrity of the game because the integrity of the MPBL always comes first.”

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