No threat to Minglanilla schools: Police, mayor fact-check messages

Police teams check on safety precautions in Minglanilla’s schools. | Photos from Mayor Lheslen Enad/FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Acting Mayor Lheslen Enad clarified there was no shooting threat against Minglanilla’s schools, based on verification by the police.

Enad issued the statement after several individuals received messages regarding such a threat.

The acting mayor urged the public not to immediately believe or share threatening messages regarding a shooting in schools.

LEARN MORE: Consolacion suspends in-person classes in 8 schools over online threat

“Number one, dili maayo nga mo-suspend dayon tag klase every time nga naay mga ingon ani, kay mao nay gusto sa nagbuhat ug nagpakatag ani: nga kita mahadlok. Kung mo-panic ta, magmadaugon ang nagbinoang ani,” Enad said in a Facebook post.

Minglanilla’s schools not threatened

(Number one, it’s not good to suspend classes immediately every time something like this comes up. That’s what the people behind these cases want: for us to be afraid. If we panic, the ones causing this trouble would win.)

Enad added that the message was not specific to Minglanilla. It reached other areas in Cebu, especially in the northern part of the province.

The police also confirmed that the messages were not meant for schools in Minglanilla.

“Abtik kaayo ang atong local police, ug naa sila sa mga eskwelahan karon to provide security and ensure nga safe ang atong kabataan ug mga maestra,” she added.

Security in Minglanilla’s schools

(Our local police acted swiftly. They’re now in our schools to provide security and ensure that all the children and teachers are safe.)

READ MORE: Online threats: Cebu Provincial Board seeks cybercrime probe

She also revealed that security measures were already implemented in schools in the past weeks. These include the purchase of metal detectors, installation of CCTV cameras, and seminars in schools in coordination with the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Minglanilla town also implemented interventions such as mental health seminars and First Friday mass in every school so that students will be closer to God for emotional, mental, and spiritual strength.

Enad added that she will continue to coordinate with local police and the Department of Education (DepEd) to keep the students and everyone in Minglanilla’s schools safe.

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