Lapu-Lapu unites stakeholders to strengthen anti-bullying campaign

Lapu-Lapu City PIO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Government convened an anti-bullying intervention meeting on Monday, August 3, bringing together key education, law enforcement, social welfare, and barangay officials to strengthen coordinated efforts to protect learners and create safer schools.

The meeting, led by Mayor Cindi King-Chan at the Mayor’s Conference Room, was attended by Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Marilyn Andales, Assistant Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Ronald Ferrer, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) Director PCol. Agosto Daskeo, City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) Officer-in-Charge Ma. Sheila Baylosis, and the city’s barangay captains.

Participants discussed key initiatives, reinforced coordinated interventions, and identified sustainable strategies to address bullying and foster safer learning environments for students.

The Department of Education (DepEd) Lapu-Lapu City Division said it has strengthened its anti-bullying efforts through learner-centered programs, including Learners’ Patrol training, values formation activities, and accessible reporting mechanisms that allow students to safely report incidents and express their concerns.

DepEd also highlighted its strengthened collaboration with the LCPO, barangay officials, and community partners to reinforce child protection measures and promote a safe and supportive learning environment.

Meanwhile, the CSWDO underscored the importance of listening to children and addressing their concerns through enhanced child protection programs, awareness campaigns, and educational initiatives for children and their families. The office also emphasized the need for accessible reporting channels to ensure that children experiencing bullying receive timely assistance and support.

The LCPO, for its part, reported that it has intensified its preventive efforts through school-based education campaigns and community engagement activities. Anti-bullying lectures have been conducted in 12 schools across the city, covering bullying prevention, Republic Act No. 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, and the dangers of illegal drugs.

The LCPO also continues to coordinate with DepEd to expand information campaigns, increase police visibility, and help create safer learning spaces.

King-Chan emphasized that addressing bullying requires a holistic approach anchored on close collaboration among government agencies, schools, law enforcement, barangays, parents, and the wider community. She urged all stakeholders to strengthen preventive measures, improve reporting mechanisms, and sustain programs that protect children while fostering compassion and accountability.

Barangay captains also presented initiatives to boost community participation in preventing bullying, including providing greater support for barangay tanods assigned to schools to enhance safety, security, and peace and order.

Among the additional measures discussed were increasing police visibility and encouraging the installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in strategic areas to further improve safety and security in schools and surrounding communities.

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