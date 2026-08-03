Licenses of drivers involved in viral road violation cases revoked, suspended

MANILA – The Land Transportation Office (LTO) revoked or suspended the licenses of drivers involved in three separate viral road violation cases.

This comes after hearings were conducted by LTO’s Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID).

The agency permanently revoked the license of the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta and disqualified him from obtaining any future driver’s license after an investigation confirmed violations of driving without a valid driver’s license, improper attachment or tampering of license plates and being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle.

The case stemmed from the driver being caught again using an unauthorized plate, with verification of the vehicle’s official receipt and certificate of registration confirming that the attached plate did not match LTO records and was registered under a different name.

The Volkswagen Jetta had previously been involved in cases involving an illegal blinker and impersonation of a diplomat.

The driver was also ordered to pay the corresponding fine and process the transfer of ownership of the vehicle to his name.

The vehicle remains impounded and under the custody of the LTO Field Enforcement Division, while the seized unauthorized plate is in the custody of the IID as evidence.

Meanwhile, the LTO revoked the license of a private vehicle driver for two years after an investigation confirmed violations of obstruction of traffic and being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle following a viral road rage incident along C5 Road in Palar Village, Taguig City.

The viral video showed an aggressive confrontation between the private vehicle driver and a motorcycle rider that caused a delay in traffic flow.

The motorcycle rider was also sanctioned, with the IID suspending his license for three months after finding him liable for obstruction of traffic as well.

The LTO also revoked the license of a motorcycle rider found liable for disregarding traffic signs and declared him an improper person to operate a motor vehicle.

Based on the viral video used as evidence in the investigation, the rider stopped in the middle of an intersection, dismounted from his motorcycle to wave other motorists forward despite a red traffic light, and displayed aggressive behavior toward a motorist who refused to violate the traffic signal.

The cases are part of Lacanilao’s crackdown against erring motorists since his appointment as LTO chief in October 2025, during which the agency has aggressively acted on viral road violation videos circulating on social media.

Since taking office, Lacanilao has made it a practice to issue show-cause orders against drivers and vehicle owners featured in viral videos, with the agency’s IID conducting investigations and imposing sanctions ranging from license suspension to permanent revocation. (PNA)

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