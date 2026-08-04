Cebu weather: Cloudy skies, localized thunderstorms to persist Tuesday

Pagasa weather update. GRAPHICS BY INQUIRER

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will continue to affect Cebu on Tuesday, August 4, according to the state weather bureau.

The Visayas Pagasa Regional Services Division (PRSD), in its daily forecast, said the prevailing weather is due to localized thunderstorms, or brief disturbances caused by intense surface heating.

Daytime temperatures in Cebu are expected to range from 27 to 33 degrees Celsius, while evening temperatures may range from 27 to 31 degrees Celsius.

READ: Cebu at risk of flash floods amid persistent thunderstorms

Moderate winds and seas are also expected across Cebu and the rest of the Visayas, the bureau said.

As of Tuesday morning, Pagasa has not issued any gale warning across the country.

READ: Sudden heavy rains in Cebu may continue through August — Pagasa

2 LPAs monitored

Pagasa continues to monitor two low-pressure areas (LPAs) within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

As of 3 a.m. Tuesday, LPA 07f, formerly Tropical Cyclone Luis, was located in the vicinity of Baggao, Cagayan.

Another weather disturbance, designated as LPA 07a, was spotted over the coastal waters of Balaoan, La Union.

Both systems remain unlikely to develop into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours, according to Pagasa.

However, the bureau said the two LPAs are expected to bring rain showers to parts of Northern and Central Luzon.

Meanwhile, Pagasa is also monitoring a typhoon with the international name “Dolphin” outside PAR.

As of 3 a.m. Tuesday, the typhoon was located approximately 2,330 kilometers east-northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon and was moving westward at 25 kilometers per hour.

While Pagasa has not ruled out the possibility of Dolphin entering PAR, the agency said a landfall scenario remains less likely.

However, the typhoon may enhance the southwest monsoon, potentially bringing increased rainfall over the western portions of the country.

Habagat prevails

The southwest monsoon, or habagat, is expected to continue affecting Metro Manila, Southern Luzon, and the western sections of the Visayas.

The Visayas PRSD said heavy rainfall could cause minor impacts in Occidental Mindoro and Antique, while minimal effects are expected across the rest of Western Visayas and Negros Occidental on Tuesday.

Pagasa advised residents to continue monitoring official weather bulletins and local advisories for possible changes in weather conditions.

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