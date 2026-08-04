Cebu PB urges schools to integrate AI courses, skills

Members of the Cebu Provincial Board during their session on January 8, 2026. | Screenshot from Beyond Legislation / Facebook

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Cebu schools are being urged to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) courses and skills into their academic programs as the technology becomes increasingly important in education and across various professions.

The Cebu Provincial Board approved a resolution during its regular session on July 13, 2026, urging educational institutions to offer AI-related courses and incorporate AI subjects into their existing curricula.

Board Member Loren Singco authored the resolution, which said schools need to strengthen their ability to respond to new technologies and help students develop skills for an increasingly changing environment.

“Artificial Intelligence can serve as a valuable educational tool that supports students in their studies by enhancing learning experiences, providing access to information and resources, and assisting in the development of critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills,” read part of the resolution.

READ: Parents, schools in Cebu urged: Teach children AI literacy

The measure also said learning about AI can benefit students after graduation by improving workplace readiness, increasing productivity, and helping them adjust to changing demands in their professions and industries.

The approved resolution will be furnished to the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and the Department of Education (DepEd) in Cebu Province for their information and guidance.

READ: Consumer group: Schools must keep up with AI, other tech advancements

Cebu-China link

The push for AI education follows a study mission to Nanning City in Guangxi, China, led by Singco from June 23 to 26, 2026, as a representative of the Province of Cebu.

During the mission, the delegation visited institutions involved in AI, where Nanning City and its educational institutions expressed interest in partnerships with Cebu and its schools.

READ: CitizenWatch demands data storage laws amidst surge in AI usage

The resolution cited the Guangxi Vocational College, which expressed its intent to develop student exchange programs and work with Cebu on the creation and advancement of AI-related courses and educational initiatives.

The proposed cooperation could provide Cebu schools with opportunities to expand AI-related learning and student exchanges.

The Department of Education identifies AI-usage risks, cited in DepEd Order No. 003, s. 2026. Photo screenshot from DepEd

DepEd rules on AI

The board’s call also comes as DepEd has already set guidelines for the use of AI in basic education through Department of Education Order No. 003, series of 2026.

Issued on February 20, the order provides guidelines on responsible AI use, engagement with AI providers and partners, and systems for implementing the technology in schools.

Private schools may also adopt the guidelines as long as these are consistent with their objectives and existing laws and regulations.

Under the order, AI applications used for teaching, learning, and assessment should only support lesson preparation, feedback, and administrative work.

The guidelines emphasized that teachers must continue to make important decisions in the learning process, and AI systems cannot replace teachers or take over the full assessment of students.

For learners, the order called for AI literacy to be incorporated into the curriculum, including critical thinking and ethical considerations.

This is intended to help students understand how AI can be used while recognizing the risks that come with the technology.

DepEd also identified potential AI-related risks to guide schools on what uses should be allowed and prohibited in learning environments.

“Without clear safeguards, standards, and guidance, AI may deepen existing divides or create new ones,” part of the order read.

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