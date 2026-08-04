Marcos calls Alex Eala’s first WTA 500 title a breakthrough in PH sports

PURE JOY. Filipino tennis star Alex Eala lifts her first ever WTA title early Tuesday (PH time) after dominating the Mubadala DC Open tournament. Eala defeated top-seeded American Jessica Pegula, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0, in the championship match to win her first WTA 500 title. (WTA photo)

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday hailed Filipina tennis star Alex Eala after she won the Philippines’ first-ever Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 500 singles title, regarding the victory another historic breakthrough for Philippine sports.

In a social media post, Marcos praised Eala for raising the country’s profile in international tennis.

“Alex Eala does it again. The Philippines now has its first WTA 500 champion,” the President said.

READ: Alex Eala wins first WTA title, beating top seed Jess Pegula in DC Open

“Congratulations on yet another historic achievement. You continue to redefine what is possible for Philippine tennis and inspire countless young Filipinos to dream without limits.”

Marcos added that the entire nation celebrates Eala’s latest milestone.

READ: Alex Eala’s historic Wimbledon feat hailed by Marcos

“Kasama mo ang sambayanang Pilipino sa pagdiriwang ng panibagong tagumpay na ito. Mabuhay ka, Alex!” he said.

Eala clinched the Mubadala DC Open title after defeating top-seeded American Jessica Pegula, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0, in the championship match early Tuesday (Philippine time).

READ: Alex Eala enters top 20 in WTA rankings after DC Open win

Now the victory marked Alex Eala’s first WTA 500 title and first hardcourt championship, and is expected to lift her to a career-high world number 20 in the WTA rankings.

The President has consistently recognized Eala’s international achievements, describing them as a source of pride and inspiration for young Filipinos. (PNA)

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