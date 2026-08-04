Alex Eala’s road to her first WTA 500 championship

Alex Eala cemented her place in Philippine tennis history after capturing the 2026 Mubadala DC Open title in Washington, D.C., completing one of the tournament’s most remarkable championship runs.

READ: Alex Eala wins first WTA title, beating top seed Jess Pegula in DC Open

The 21-year-old Filipina defeated five world-class opponents, including three Top 10 players, a four-time Grand Slam champion, and the tournament’s defending champion, to claim her first WTA 500 singles title.

With the win, Eala’s ranking now is at no. 20.

Eala opened her campaign with a straight-sets victory over China’s Zheng Qinwen, the world No. 6 and 2024 Olympic gold medalist, 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 32.

She followed it up with another impressive performance against defending DC Open champion, Filipino-Canadian Leylah Fernandez, winning 6-2, 7-6(1) in the Round of 16.

In the quarterfinals, Eala eliminated second seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, the world No. 10 and former world No. 3, with a 6-3, 6-4 victory.

Her semifinal assignment was former world No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka. Eala rose to the occasion once again, defeating the Japanese star, 6-4, 6-2, to advance to her first WTA 500 final.

Awaiting her in the championship match was top seed Jessica Pegula, the world No. 3 and a two-time Washington champion. After dropping the opening set, Eala mounted a brilliant comeback, winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 to secure the biggest title of her professional career.

With the triumph, Eala became the first Filipina to win a WTA 500 singles title, adding another milestone to her rapidly rising career.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP