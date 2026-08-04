WATCH: Escudero congratulates Alex Eala before opening impeachment trial
MANILA, Philippines — Presiding Officer Francis “Chiz” Escudero opened Tuesday’s proceedings for Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial by congratulating Filipina tennis standout Alex Eala on her historic DC Open victory, praising her with the words, “Tunay na ikinararangal at ipinagbubunyi ka namin.”
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