Senate impeach court unites to praise Alex Eala’s historic WTA victory

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines reacts after winning the women’s singles championship match against Jessica Pegula of the United States on the final day of the Mubadala DC Open 2026 at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center on August 3, 2026 in Washington, DC. Scott Taetsch/Getty Images/AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Senators on Tuesday showered Filipina tennis star Alex Eala with praise after she made history as the first Filipino to claim a Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 500 singles title.

Eala’s victory even brought together a body that is often divided — the Senate impeachment court. Presiding officer and senator-judge Francis “Chiz” Escudero congratulated Eala on behalf of all senator-judges, as well as the prosecution and defense panels.

“Even though our views may differ and although both sides are opposing each other in the impeachment court, there are things we should all agree on and unite behind—especially for those who stayed up late last night watching TV,” Escudero said before the start of the 12th day of Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial.

READ: Marcos calls Alex Eala’s first WTA 500 title a breakthrough in PH sports

“For me, one of those is the victory and championship of our talented and courageous fellow Filipino, Alex Eala, at the DC Open.”

Following his remarks, all senator-judges present in the session hall applauded.

Alex Eala resolution proposed

Meanwhile, Sen. Joel Villanueva filed a resolution commending Eala for winning the 2026 Mubadala DC Open women’s singles championship and for “bringing great honor, pride, and inspiration to the Filipino people.”

In his proposed resolution, Villanueva described Eala’s victory as one of the greatest achievements in Philippine sports history.

“With this historic triumph, Eala became the first Filipino to win a WTA Tour-level singles title, marking a milestone never before achieved by any Filipino tennis player in the Open Era and firmly establishing her place in Philippine sporting history,” the resolution stated.

READ: Alex Eala enters top 20 in WTA rankings after DC Open win

In a separate statement, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan also praised Eala, expressing hope that her victory would inspire Filipino youth while highlighting the positive impact of sports on the lives of young people.

“We are immensely proud of Alex’s remarkable victory in the Mubadala DC Open Final. We are grateful for the way she raised the Philippine flag on the international stage. Because of Alex, the Philippines is gradually gaining recognition in the world of tennis.”

He added: “More importantly, this victory highlights the need for the government to prioritize sports development by strengthening grassroots support, building modern sports facilities, and providing greater assistance to Filipino athletes like Alex.”

According to Pangilinan, Eala’s success underscores the importance of investing in athlete welfare by giving developing athletes access to sports science, mental health programs, and nationwide talent identification initiatives.

He also said the government should begin bidding to host youth-focused international sporting events to give young Filipino athletes greater exposure to elite global competition. /mr

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