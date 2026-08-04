LIVE: VP Sara Duterte impeachment Day 12

MANILA, Philippines – Follow the live coverage of the Senate impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte as the impeachment court convenes for its 12th day of trial on Monday, August 4, 2026.

As Duterte’s impeachment trial enters its 12th day, the House prosecutors are pressing forward with their case under Article I, zeroing in on the contested confidential funds.

READ: ICYMI: ‘Mary Grace Piattos’ receipt surfaces in Sara Duterte impeachment trial

Today, the prosecution will pick up where it left off with former COA-ICFAO auditor Roderick Wamil. The direct examination will deep-dive into the confidential allocations received by the OVP and the DepEd while Duterte headed both offices.

READ: LIVE: VP Sara Duterte impeachment Day 11

Bookmark this page for the livestream and real-time updates as the Senate impeachment court resumes one of the country’s most closely watched political proceedings.

WATCH: Escudero congratulates Alex Eala before opening impeachment trial

MANILA, Philippines — Presiding Officer Francis “Chiz” Escudero opened Tuesday’s proceedings for Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial by congratulating Filipina tennis standout Alex Eala on her historic DC Open victory, praising her with the words, “Tunay na ikinararangal at ipinagbubunyi ka namin.”

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FORMER STATE AUDITOR AT VP DUTERTE TRIAL

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