FUEL PRICE WATCH, Cebu: August 4

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Local pump prices on Tuesday, August 4, barely moved even after fuel companies implemented a slight rollback.

Here in Cebu, costs of diesel sold by major industry players such as Petron and Shell range between P91 and P98 per liter.Meanwhile, gasoline prices hover between P88 and P92 per liter.

Both gasoline and diesel are sold relatively cheaper by independent players, or white gasoline stations, with prices ranging between P82 to P86 per liter for diesel, and P73 to P75 per liter for gasoline.

Below are the prevailing pump prices as compiled by CDN Digital’s monitoring team.

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