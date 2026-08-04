Escudero pushes bill to make power firms shoulder system loss costs

The power meters of individual households photographed atop an electric post in Barangay Bagong Silang, Caloocan City in an undated photo. Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero on Tuesday (Aug. 4, 2026) pushes for the passage of a bill that would stop distribution utilities from passing system loss charges on to electricity consumers and require power companies to absorb the costs themselves. (PNA file photo)

MANILA – Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero has filed a bill prohibiting power utilities from charging consumers for system losses, mandating that distribution companies cover these expenses directly.

In a Tuesday press release, Escudero explained that Senate Bill No. 2345 seeks to modify the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (Republic Act 9136), which presently permits utility providers to recoup a controlled share of power lost during transmission.

System loss removal

The measure was filed after President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. directed the removal of system loss charges during his State of the Nation Address.

“Consumers should pay only for the electricity they actually consume,” Escudero said.

System losses include technical losses arising from the delivery of electricity through power lines and equipment, as well as non-technical losses caused by pilferage and unauthorized connections.

Escudero said consumers neither control the condition of distribution systems nor contribute to losses resulting from inefficient operations, outdated infrastructure or electricity theft.

READ: CERA backs uniform 5.5% system loss cap instead of scrapping charge

Under the proposed amendment, utilities would no longer be allowed to recover from end-users the costs linked to technical inefficiencies or pilferage.

Escudero said the existing policy was adopted to recognize the operational realities of electricity distribution, but its continued application had become “increasingly difficult to justify.”

He said making utilities absorb such losses would push them to modernize their systems, strengthen anti-pilferage efforts and operate more efficiently.

READ: Scrapping ‘system loss’ charge ‘too big’ a cost for industry – MVP

“In so doing, it promotes fairness in electricity pricing and encourages greater operational efficiency,” Escudero said.

He added that the proposal would strengthen consumer protection and support the government’s broader goal of lowering electricity rates and improving regulatory oversight. (PNA)

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