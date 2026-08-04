Senate resolution honors Alex Eala for historic WTA Tour title

HISTORIC. Filipino tennis star Alex Eala lifts her first ever WTA title early Tuesday (PH time) after dominating the Mubadala DC Open tournament. Eala defeated top-seeded American Jessica Pegula, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0, in the championship match to win the WTA 500 tournament, a first by a Filipino. (WTA photo)

MANILA — A Senate resolution has been filed on Tuesday to honor Filipina tennis sensation Alexandra “Alex” Eala for making history as the first Filipino to capture a Women’s Tennis Association tour-level singles championship.

Sen. Joel Villanueva introduced the resolution commending Eala for capturing the 2026 Mubadala DC Open women’s singles championship, the biggest title of her professional career and a milestone in Philippine sports.

READ: Alex Eala’s road to her first WTA 500 championship

Alex Eala’s historic WTA Tour win

Eala defeated world No. 3 and tournament top seed Jessica Pegula in the WTA 500 final, a victory that also made her the first Filipino to break into the Top 20 of the WTA singles rankings.

The resolution cited Eala’s discipline, perseverance, humility and patriotism, saying her achievement strengthened national pride and inspired young Filipinos to pursue excellence in international competition.

Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan likewise congratulated Eala and said her breakthrough should spur the government to invest more in grassroots sports and athlete development.

“Lubos nating pinagmamalaki ang kahanga-hangang panalo ni Alex. Nagpapasalamat tayo sa pagtatayo niya ng bandera ng Pilipinas sa international stage (We are immensely proud of Alex’s remarkable victory. We thank her for raising the Philippine flag on the international stage),” Pangilinan said in a news release Tuesday.

READ: Alex Eala enters top 20 in WTA rankings after DC Open win

He said Eala’s success demonstrated the potential of Filipino athletes when provided with proper training, facilities and sustained support.

Pangilinan proposed stronger school sports programs, community clinics, specialized academies, scholarships, sports vouchers and grants for young athletes.

He also called for facility upgrades, subsidized training for coaches and standardized equipment, as well as access to sports science and mental health programs for developing athletes.

The government should establish a national talent-scouting system and consider hosting youth-centered international sporting events to expose Filipino athletes to elite competition, he added.

“Love may mean nothing to a tennis player. We, her kababayans (countrymen), draw everything from her matches: anticipation, excitement, patriotic pride, and puyat (lack of sleep) that’s worth every minute of it,” Pangilinan said.

He said celebrating Eala’s victory should be matched by long-term government investment capable of producing more world-class Filipino athletes. (PNA)

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