LTO temporarily halts apprehensions over aftermarket motorcycle mufflers

Motorcycles with modified mufflers are lined up after being impounded by the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue. | CDN Digital photo by Mary Rose Sagarino

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has temporarily stopped apprehending motorcycle riders and issuing Temporary Operator’s Permits (TOPs) solely for using aftermarket mufflers while the agency reviews its enforcement rules with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

LTO Assistant Secretary V. Markus Lacanilao issued the directive through a memorandum temporarily suspending enforcement actions based solely on the installation of aftermarket motorcycle exhaust systems.

The order took effect Tuesday and will remain in force while the LTO and DTI conduct a comprehensive review of existing policies, regulations, and enforcement guidelines covering motorcycle exhaust modifications.

“The implementation is only temporarily suspended pending the further review of the policies, rules, regulations, and enforcement guidelines governing modifications to motorcycle exhaust systems, in coordination with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI),” the LTO said.

READ: Which modified mufflers are allowed? LTO-7 sets new rules

Suspension covers muffler-based apprehensions only

The LTO clarified that the suspension applies only to apprehensions and the issuance of TOPs when the sole basis for enforcement is the presence of an aftermarket muffler.

The review aims to ensure authorities enforce motorcycle modification rules fairly and consistently as well as in accordance with existing laws.

The agency advised motorists to monitor official LTO channels for updates on the directive and any succeeding policy changes.

READ: LTO extends validity of licenses, vehicle registrations anew

LTO policy follows earlier clarification

Earlier, LTO issued clarification after discussions between Lacanilao and Senator JV Ejercito over complaints from motorcycle riders.

At the time, the agency emphasized that it did not intend to penalize riders who legally purchased compliant aftermarket mufflers from authorized dealers.

Instead, the LTO said its enforcement targeted illegally assembled or non-compliant exhaust systems that failed to meet national standards.

According to the agency, branded aftermarket mufflers sold through authorized dealers generally comply with Department of Trade and Industry standards and often include catalytic converters and other emission-control components that satisfy government requirements on emissions and noise.

Because those products have already undergone regulatory compliance processes, motorists using them generally do not need to carry additional certifications to prove their legality.

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