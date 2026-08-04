Apple Pay launches in the Philippines

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Apple Pay officially launched in the Philippines on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, enabling users to make contactless payments with eligible debit and credit cards linked to their iPhone or Apple Watch.

Visa confirmed the rollout, with UnionBank, GoTyme Bank, Metrobank, and Chinabank among the first local banks to support select cards.

Availability varies depending on the issuing bank, card type, and payment network.

Users can add eligible cards through the Apple Wallet app and complete their bank’s verification process before using Apple Pay at compatible contactless payment terminals, as well as in supported apps and on participating websites.

Apple said transactions are authenticated using Face ID, Touch ID, or a device passcode, while merchants receive only a device-specific account number instead of the user’s actual card details.

The launch comes months after Google Pay debuted in the Philippines, expanding mobile payment options for Filipino consumers.

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