Arcenas request to cut 32 trees in Barangay Tisa deferred

The Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office documents the affected trees at the Barangay Tisa site. Photo courtesy of CCENRO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council deferred a developer’s application on Tuesday, August 4, to cut 32 trees and earth-ball 27 others in Barangay Tisa.

Lawmakers instead ordered another site inspection following recent local flooding, which sparked concerns over the project’s environmental safety.

Councilor Joel Garganera moved to postpone action on the application that Arcenas Development Corporation had filed. He recommended requiring another inspection before the council considers the request. Garganera chairs the City Council’s Committee on Environment and Energy.

He also asked the council to refer the application to the Technical Infrastructure Committee for a site inspection and direct the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) to conduct another assessment of the property.

Inspecting Barangay Tisa’s trees

“In light of the recent flooding in the area and the location of the proposed development, I move to defer the endorsement of CCENRO for approval of the tree-cutting request,” Garganera said during the council’s regular session.

59 trees in Tisa: Will city give developer permission to cut?

“I further move to refer the matter to the Technical Infrastructure Committee for an on-site inspection, and to direct CCENRO to conduct a reinspection to verify the current condition and existence of the affected trees,” Garganera said.

The council approved the motion without objection.

The deferred application stemmed from a CCENRO endorsement dated July 29. It recommended the City Council’s approval of Arcenas Development Corporation’s request to cut 32 assorted trees, earth-ball 27 assorted trees, and preserve one dita tree inside the proposed Arcenas Highlands Residences development in Barangay Tisa.

Fresh inspection ordered

According to CCENRO, the trees would obstruct the company’s residential subdivision project.

An inspection report showed that CCENRO personnel conducted an inspection on March 13. The company had applied for a tree-cutting permit earlier that month.

Inspectors documented 60 trees within the project site and measured each tree’s diameter and height before preparing their recommendations.

One dita tree recommended for preservation

CCENRO’s report noted that the lone dita tree possesses environmental significance.

It recommended preserving that tree while allowing the applicant to proceed with the removal or relocation of the remaining trees. That would be subject to the requirements of City Ordinance No. 2623, or the Earth-Balling, Cutting or Removal of Trees Ordinance of Cebu City.

The office also recommended endorsing the application to the City Council and requiring the developer to identify a relocation site for trees recommended for earth-balling.

Under the ordinance, any approved tree-cutting permit must first secure a City Council resolution before obtaining clearance from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

CCENRO personnel must also supervise all tree-cutting, removal, or earth-balling operations.

One hundred saplings for every tree cut

The ordinance further requires proponents to replace every tree cut with 100 indigenous saplings. These must be donated to CCENRO before tree-cutting operations begin.

The number of replacement trees for earth-balled specimens will depend on the provisions of the ordinance.

The City Council will revisit the application after the Technical Infrastructure Committee completes its site inspection and CCENRO submits the results of its reinspection.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP