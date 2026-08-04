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More traffic enforcers to patrol 3 Metro Cebu cities soon

By: Jeremy Mel - UP Cebu Intern - CDN Digital | August 04,2026 - 08:00 PM
Road traffic at an intersection in Maguikay, Mandaue City
The Land Transportation Office is getting ready to deputize more enforcers in Mandaue City (in photo), Lapu-Lapu City, and Cebu City. | CDN Digital Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines– The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) will expand its deputization program to three Metro Cebu cities, authorizing more non-LTO personnel to apprehend traffic violators.

Atty. Geralgin Balatucan, LTO-7’s Regional Law Enforcement Service (RLES) chief, said that the agency currently has more than 350 deputized personnel. They cover Cebu and Bohol Provinces combined.

“Expect more deputized personnel on the road, not just the LTO law enforcement officers,” Balatucan said during the Open Line News Media Forum in Cebu City on Tuesday, August 4.

More traffic enforcers

Balatucan said that the agency decided to let the police and local government units deputize traffic enforcers under the leadership of LTO-7 Regional Director Atty. Wendel Dinglasan. The LTO chief, Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao, authorized it.

The move is intended to broaden enforcement, particularly in areas the agency’s personnel cannot reach on their own, she added.

How deputization works

To become a deputized enforcer, applicants undergo a training program followed by a practical and written examination, Balatucan explained. Only those who pass receive the authority to enforce transportation laws.

Balatucan said that Bohol has only recently completed its own set of deputization trainings. Expanded enforcement will begin there soon.

The tri-city area of Cebu City, Mandaue City, and Lapu-Lapu City is the region’s next focus for expanded deputization.

LTO-7 is preparing to deploy its expanded roster of enforcers. No specific timeline for the tri-city rollout has been given.

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TAGS: Cebu City, Metro Cebu traffic, traffic enforcers
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