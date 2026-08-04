Huang, Branzuela, Ecarma emerge as SHAABAA Season 29 MVPs

L-R: Justin Huang, Gabe Branzuela, and Lucky Ecarma. | SHAABAA photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Justin Huang, Gabe Branzuela, and Lucky Ecarma stood above the rest after being named the Most Valuable Players of their respective divisions in the 29th season of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA).

The league featured 22 teams across three divisions in one of Cebu’s premier alumni basketball tournaments.

Huang spearheaded Batch 2003’s title-winning campaign in Division A, earning the Season MVP award after averaging 17.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. He also claimed the Defensive Player of the Year honor after averaging 1.1 steals and 0.14 blocks per contest.

Joining Huang in the Division A Mythical Five were Roderick Mangubat of Batch 1996-Big Three Pizza, who averaged 15.2 points per game; Mark Hing of Batch 2001-ARQ, who averaged 15.4 points; teammate Jason Arquisola, who chipped in 11.75 points per outing; and Finals MVP Daryle Tan of Cebu Landmasters-Batch 2003, who averaged 15.6 points and 11.8 rebounds per game.

Division B belonged to Hatch IT Solutions-Batch 2010 star Gabe Branzuela, who captured the Season MVP award after posting all-around averages of 24.2 points, 7.7 assists, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.8 steals per game.

Branzuela was joined in the Division B Mythical Five by Franco Te of Batch 2004-The Win, who averaged 19.1 points and 12.5 rebounds; Elddie Cabahug of Batch 2005-Insular Square, who led the division with 33.5 points per game; Jasper Diaz of Batch 2010, who averaged 23.0 points per contest; and Finals MVP Dave Wilson Yu of Batch 2012-Harley Davidson, who contributed 18.8 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

Julius Cadavis was named Division B Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 13.0 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game.

Meanwhile, Lucky Ecarma powered Batch 2014’s campaign in Division C and was rewarded with the Season MVP award after averaging 20.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.

Ecarma headlined the Division C Mythical Five alongside Anthon Chua of Batch 2015-BRX, who averaged 14.2 points; Patrick Wilson Yu of Batch 2018-CORE, who averaged 14.1 points; Andre Chua of Batch 2018, who averaged 13.1 points; and Benj Chua of Batch 2026-Rufrance LPG, who contributed 16.9 points per game.

Andre Chua also earned Division C Defensive Player of the Year honors, capping another competitive SHAABAA season that recognized the league’s top performers across all three divisions.

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