DepEd Mandaue heightens school security following social media threat

The Department of Education’s (DepEd) Mandaue City Division Office.| CDN Digital Photo/Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Department of Education (DepEd) Mandaue City Division has strengthened security measures in its schools following a threat message mentioning three schools in Mandaue City.

Reports of the threat first surfaced on Monday, Aug. 3, after it circulated on social media.

Atty. Marinel Oro, the DepEd division’s legal officer, said in an interview on Tuesday, Aug. 4, that the division immediately coordinated with the Philippine National Police (PNP) upon receiving information about the message.

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Mandaue City school security

She said that a coordination meeting immediately took place to identify the security measures needed to protect students and school personnel.

Oro said that the PNP deployed additional personnel to the identified schools. Barangay officials also augmented security.

Despite the reported threat, face-to-face classes continued after a joint assessment by the DepEd and the PNP determined that there was no need to suspend classes.

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She said that the PNP is still investigating the source of the message.

Taking every threat seriously

“Always, every time we have information like that automatic na nagcoordinate ta sa atong PNP (we automatically coordinate with the police). Dili nato pasagdaan (We do not take these reports lightly). With their guidance, we can decide on an appropriate course of action,” Oro said.

She added that schools have intensified existing security measures, including increased police visibility, assistance from barangay personnel, and stricter bag inspections before students enter school premises.

Edgar Espina, administrative officer of the DepEd Mandaue Division, said that the division is fully cooperating with the PNP as authorities continue investigating the reported threat.

He said he is confident that the PNP is doing its best to determine whether the message was a hoax or not while schools continue implementing heightened security measures to ensure the safety of students and school personnel.

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