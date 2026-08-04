Mandaue Council summons DPWH over persistent flooding, project status

A monitor shows flooding along Lopez Jaena St., Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City on Tuesday afternoon, July 21, following heavy rainfall.| Mandaue City Command Center Photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Seeking answers to Mandaue City’s recurring flooding despite ongoing infrastructure works, the City Council is set to summon officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to explain the status, progress, and effectiveness of flood mitigation projects across the city.

The invitation, contained in a resolution approved by the council, came after heavy rains recently inundated several roads and communities, disrupting traffic and affecting residents.

Councilor Carlo Fortuna said the council wants to determine whether existing and ongoing DPWH flood control projects are sufficient to address persistent flooding, particularly in flood-prone areas such as Barangays Tipolo, Subangdaku, Banilad, and Looc, as well as along A.C. Cortes Avenue and M.L. Quezon Avenue.

Fortuna also said the council wants to verify whether the current projects remain aligned with the Metro Cebu Master Drainage Plan commissioned by the DPWH in 2017.

He noted that the study identified Mandaue City, particularly the Subangdaku River, as a priority area for flood mitigation interventions.

The DPWH will also be asked to present updates on the implementation of its projects, including their completion status, budgets, and the reasons for any delays.

Fortuna said the inquiry seeks to determine why severe flooding continues to affect several parts of the city despite ongoing drainage and flood mitigation works.

“Kahibaw man ta nga naay ongoing mitigation projects but ngano man nibaha man maayo, nigrabe man. Tan-awon nato kung consistent and effective gihapon ang ilang gihimong project para masulbad ning baha,” said Fortuna.

(We know there are ongoing flood mitigation projects, but why did the flooding still become so severe? We want to determine whether these projects remain consistent and effective in addressing the city’s flooding problem.)

He said the appearance of DPWH officials before the council will provide both lawmakers and the public with a clearer picture of whether the projects are effectively addressing the city’s flooding problems.

Aside from the DPWH, the council also plans to invite representatives from the City Planning and Development Office to discuss flood mitigation projects funded and implemented by the city government.

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