BSKE bets must submit sworn declaration on conflict of interest in COC

(File photo)

MANILA – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday said it will require a Sworn Declaration on Conflict of Interest in the Certificate of Candidacy (COC) of those seeking to be elected to public office, starting with the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in November.

In a Minute Resolution, the Commission en banc has approved the recommendation of its Law Department to include the declaration in the COC.

“The Commission, after due deliberation, resolved, as it hereby resolves, to approve the recommendation of the Law Department relative to the inclusion of a Sworn Declaration on Conflict of Interest in the Certificate of Candidacy…” it said.

The following declaration will be included in the COC, “I undertake, once elected to comply with the provisions on conflict of interest under Republic Act No. 3019 and 6713, particularly as to the prohibition on having direct or indirect financial or pecuniary interest in any business contract, or transaction that may be opposed to or affected by the faithful performance official duty, or in which I am prohibited by the Constitution or any law form having any interest.”

The Law Department noted that the inclusion is authorized under Section 52(g) of the Omnibus Election Code (OEC), which allows the Commission to prescribe election forms.

The Department added that the inclusion of a sworn declaration on conflict of interest is not an additional qualification to public office as it is only a statement of understanding to follow existing laws.

“These are not new conditions imposed for purposes of candidacy. More importantly, the declaration will promote transparency and place each aspirant/candidate on record regarding financial interests that may affect the faithful performance of official duty,” the Law Department added. (PNA)

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