‘No Mercy’ Gesta returns to boxing action after 3-year hiatus in California

Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (right) doing mitts with Marvin Somodio. | Mercito Gesta/FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines— United States-based Cebuano boxer Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta will end his three-year hiatus with a September 11 bout against the promising Puerto Rican boxer Jorge de Jesus in Oceanside, California.

Gesta, who last fought in September 2023, will face De Jesus in a non-title bout on a fight card put up by ProBox TV.

The 38-year-old Gesta will take on an opponent 14 years younger than him. De Jesus also carries a promising record of 14 wins, including 10 by knockout, against two defeats.

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Gesta, meanwhile, owns a veteran record of 34 wins with 17 knockouts, four losses, and three draws.

No Mercy Gesta’s record so far

The Mandaue City native, who is now based in San Diego, California, last fought in September 2023 against American Joseph Diaz, winning by split decision.

Prior to that, he also scored a unanimous decision victory over another American, Joel Diaz Jr., to bounce back from a technical draw and a knockout loss in 2019.

Gesta gained popularity after racking up 26 wins and a draw from his professional debut en route to earning a world title shot in 2012.

However, he lost to Jose Miguel Vazquez via unanimous decision with the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world lightweight title at stake at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A younger, tougher opponent

From there, Gesta’s boxing career went on a roller-coaster ride despite his winning the vacant WBO NABO lightweight title in 2018.

Now, he hopes to rekindle his once-promising boxing career. His younger and tougher opponent is eyeing a bounce-back victory after losing to fellow American Anthony Cuba in September last year.

De Jesus is no stranger to fighting foreign opponents, having already fought and won in the Dominican Republic and Thailand.

Currently, Gesta is training under multi-awarded trainer Marvin Somodio alongside former world champion and ZUFFA Boxing star Mark Magsayo in San Diego.

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