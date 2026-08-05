Cesafi launches athlete safety program with free BLS training, ECG test

The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation (Cesafi) will launch its latest athlete safety program on Saturday, August 8, at the University of the Visayas (UV)-Main Campus.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) is taking another step toward improving athlete safety.

It will roll out a free Basic Life Support (BLS) training and electrocardiogram (ECG) screening for coaches, student-athletes, and referees ahead of the 2026-2027 season.

The one-day program is scheduled on Saturday, August 8, at the University of the Visayas Main Campus. It’s a new safety initiative the league is introducing to better prepare for medical emergencies during practices and competitions.

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Paying attention to athlete safety

Although the activity comes at a time when athlete safety has gained increased attention nationwide, Cesafi said that the program was planned as a proactive health and safety measure.

It emphasized that the initiative is not directly connected to the June 8 drowning in Aurora that claimed the lives of Ateneo de Manila University student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili.

Cesafi Commissioner Felix “Boy” Tiukinhoy Jr. said that the training will provide participants with practical skills in recognizing and responding to life-threatening situations. Cardiac arrest and other medical emergencies may occur in sporting events.

“Our goal is to ensure that our coaches, officials, and student-athletes are better equipped to respond when emergencies happen. By improving our level of preparedness, we can provide a safer environment for everyone involved in Cesafi competitions,” Tiukinhoy said.

The Samboy Lim Law

The initiative also supports the implementation of Republic Act No. 11462, or the Student-Athletes Protection Act. Also known as the Samboy Lim Law, this requires schools and sports organizations to strengthen medical readiness and athlete protection.

The Philippine Heart Association-Cebu Chapter will facilitate the activity, which will also include free ECG screening for student-athletes. The examination detects possible heart abnormalities early.

Tiukinhoy encouraged all Cesafi member-schools to take advantage of the free program by sending their coaches, athletes, and referees.

“We appreciate the support and participation of our member-schools as we continue working together to promote the highest standards of health, safety, and emergency preparedness throughout the Cesafi community,” he said.

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