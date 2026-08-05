Lone bettor wins P25.19M Super Lotto jackpot
MANILA, Philippines—The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said one lucky bettor won the ₱25.19 million jackpot in the Super Lotto 6/49 draw held Tuesday, August 4.
The winning numbers were 11-20-12-36-44-26.
No player won the Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot of ₱182.43 million. The winning combination was 35-14-07-13-46-55.
The Lotto 6/42 jackpot of ₱19.25 million also had no winner. The winning numbers were 01-26-42-15-34-19.
READ: PCSO: Lone bettor wins Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot on July 26
Minor games
- 6D Lotto: 0-5-0-4-9-7; jackpot prize of ₱3.95 million; no winner
- 3D Lotto 2 p.m.: 3-9-5; ₱4,500 prize; 167 winners
- 3D Lotto 5 p.m.: 2-4-6; ₱4,500 prize; 311 winners
- 3D Lotto 9 p.m.: 3-8-2; ₱4,500 prize; 256 winners
- 2D Lotto 2 p.m.: 07-02; ₱4,000 prize; 465 winners
- 2D Lotto 5 p.m.: 10-28; ₱4,000 prize; 269 winners
- 2D Lotto 9 p.m.: 19-17; ₱4,000 prize; 105 winners
Draw schedule
Ultra Lotto 6/58 draws are held every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. Super Lotto 6/49 draws take place every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, while Lotto 6/42 draws are held every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
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