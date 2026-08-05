Lone bettor wins P25.19M Super Lotto jackpot

FILE PHOTO: One bettor won the Superlotto 6/49’s P64.1 million jackpot on Thursday night, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) says on Friday, February 16, 2024. Photo from PCSO

MANILA, Philippines—The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said one lucky bettor won the ₱25.19 million jackpot in the Super Lotto 6/49 draw held Tuesday, August 4.

The winning numbers were 11-20-12-36-44-26.

No player won the Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot of ₱182.43 million. The winning combination was 35-14-07-13-46-55.

The Lotto 6/42 jackpot of ₱19.25 million also had no winner. The winning numbers were 01-26-42-15-34-19.

READ: PCSO: Lone bettor wins Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot on July 26

Minor games

6D Lotto: 0-5-0-4-9-7; jackpot prize of ₱3.95 million; no winner

3D Lotto 2 p.m.: 3-9-5; ₱4,500 prize; 167 winners

3D Lotto 5 p.m.: 2-4-6; ₱4,500 prize; 311 winners

3D Lotto 9 p.m.: 3-8-2; ₱4,500 prize; 256 winners

2D Lotto 2 p.m.: 07-02; ₱4,000 prize; 465 winners

2D Lotto 5 p.m.: 10-28; ₱4,000 prize; 269 winners

2D Lotto 9 p.m.: 19-17; ₱4,000 prize; 105 winners

Draw schedule

Ultra Lotto 6/58 draws are held every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. Super Lotto 6/49 draws take place every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, while Lotto 6/42 draws are held every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

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