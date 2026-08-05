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Matibag: Manhunt for Bato dela Rosa still underway

By: Mary Joy Salcedo - Inquirer.net | August 05,2026 - 06:43 AM
Matibag Dela Rosa manhunt
Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa | Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB

MANILA, Philippines — National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag said Tuesday that authorities are still searching for Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, dismissing rumors that the lawmaker had already been arrested.

Dela Rosa remains the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over his alleged role in the anti-illegal drug campaign during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

READ: DILG says it has no information on rumored arrest of Bato dela Rosa

“No. Not on our part,” Matibag said in Filipino in an interview.

Meanwhile, Dela Rosa’s legal counsel Israelito Torreon said in a phone interview that he had received no information about the senator’s supposed apprehension.

Torreon also said he no longer has communication with his client, noting that he last spoke with him two hours after the fugitive escaped from the Senate building on May 14.

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TAGS: Bato Dela Rosa, Cebu Daily News, manhunt, NBI Melvin Matibag
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