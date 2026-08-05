Lorna Kapunan lightens mood during impeachment trial

House private prosecutor Lorna Kapunan. FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines – Even amid the high-stakes impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, brief moments of humor emerged as House prosecution counsel Lorna Kapunan elicited laughter from the impeachment court with her spontaneous quips.

As she began her direct examination of Commission on Audit (COA) auditor Roderick Wamil over Duterte’s alleged misuse of confidential funds in the Office of the Vice President (OVP), Kapunan presented the witness with several folders of documents that he had supposedly examined during the audit.

When the 74-year-old lawyer had Wamil go over the approximately 800 documents, Kapunan asked for a recess so that the auditor could skim through the documents, and so that, in her words, she “can sit down.”

READ: ‘Piatos’ joins ‘Mary Grace Piattos’ in OVP confidential fund controversy

The audience and even presiding officer Senator-judge Francis “Chiz” Escudero chuckled, as he granted the request.

His mother is watching

Prior to that, Kapunan called on counsel Mark Peña to assist in the presentation of documents, citing that lawyer’s mother is watching the proceedings.

READ: Probable cause exists to impeach VP Sara Duterte – Lawyer Kapunan

“Can we ask our Atty. Mark Peña? Can I mention his name? Because his mother daw is watching,” Kapunan asked permission from Escudero.

The light-hearted moment was met with laugher from the crowd.

A day after, on Tuesday, as Kapunan continued the direct examination, Escudero asked if it would Peña who would assist with the documents.

Kapunan then answered: “Yes, your Honor. His mother will be happy again.”

Copy-paste

As she continued her examination, Kapunan repeatedly caught the attention of those watching, even eliciting a smile from the opposing counsel, defense lawyer Micahel Poa.

Asking Wamil’s observations on the Certification of Acocuntable Officer submitted by the OVP to COA for the confidential funds used from the first three quarters of 2023, Wamil answered that the documents had no discrepancies as the certification is proforma or formatted.

Kapunan then said: “Ang tawag ko doon copy-paste.” (I call that copy-paste.)

“With all due respect to the opposing counsel, I would like to object to that characterization,” Poa told the court.

This was sustained by Escudero, who, seconds later, appeared to be amused when Kapunan replied to the ruling with: “I withdraw, your honor. I just couldn’t resist myself.”

The audience burst into laughter.

A little over an hour later, when Kapunan asked Wamil what attested means, referring to a a document signed by Duterte, the defense stipulated that the document is a template, but said it will accept how Wamil defines the word ‘attest.’

To this, Kapunan said, “Performa to me means copy-paste.”

This earned the 74-year-old lawyer a chuckle from Poa who reminded her that the characterization was previously objected to.

In jest, Kapunan uttered: “Akala ko makakalusot.” The session hall, once more, was filled with laughter. (I thought I could get away with it.)

Do you know Atty. Poa?

Over three hours on the second day of proceedings, Kapunan, still on her direct, asked Wamil if there are “other matters” concerning the witness’ audit of the Duterte’s confidential funds at the Department of Education (DepEd).

Wamil said he was called into a meeting with Poa who was then DepEd’s spokesperson OVP Chief of Staff Zuleika Lopez, former COA assistant commissioner Nilda Plaras, and state auditor Gloria Camora.

Kapunan asked Wamil: “Kilala mo ba Mr. Witness si Atty. Michael Poa?” (Mr. Witness, do you know Atty. Michael Poa?)

Chuckles were heard at the session hall.

“Nakikita ko po siya sa news,” Wamil answered. (I see him in the news.)

Joking once again, Kapunan said, pointing at the lawyer across her: “Nakikita mo siya sa news? Hindi mo siya nakikita in person? Ayan, oh!” (You see him in the news? You don’t see him in person? [He’s] right there!)

Though Poa was laughing at the exchange, Kapunan apologized and was quickly forgiven.

“Attorney, sorry for that. Nagpapagising lang ako,” Kapunan remarked. (Attorney, sorry for that. I’m just waking myself up.)

‘Bongga ka ‘day!’

Just moments later, Kapunan garnered laughter again as she read a portion of the rationale of the Joint Circular of COA – the primary basis of Wamil’s testimony.

“[The circular] mandates the COA to promulgate accounting and auditing rules and regulations, including those for the prevention and disallowance of irregular, unnecessary, excessive, extravagant, or unconscionable expenditures, or uses of government funds and property,” Kapunan read.

In an attempt to translate words from the document into Filipino, she asked Poa for assistance, admitting that the language is not her strongest suit.

“Irregular, kaduda-duda–” she said, but was quickly corrected by Escudero who said the proper translation would be, “hindi kinagawian o hindi pangkaraniwan.”

“Unnecessary, hindi kailangan,” Kapunan added.

Poa then Kapunan to continue with her questioning saying, “I think we all know what is happening here.”

“Give me some leeway here… Considering the victory of Eala, we’re all in a happy mood!” Kapunan replied.

With a small chuckle, Escudero ruled in favor of Kapunan, imploring Poa to help the prosecutor in “translating more accurately.”

After which, Kapunan, continued, “Excessive, labis-labis.”

“Extravagant,” she began, but paused seemingly seeking assistance from the floor. Some were heard responding “maluho.”

Instead, Kapunan brought the house down, after she said in jest, “Eh ang nakalagay dito, bongga ka ‘day!” – a reference to the 70s hit “Bongga Ka, ‘Day!” inspired by Filipino swardspeak.

(But this says, bongga ka ‘day!)

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