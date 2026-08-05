Cebu City’s Sibugay Integrated School suspends classes over online threat

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CEBU CITY, Philippines – Sibugay Integrated School in the mountain barangay of Pung-ol Sibugay, Cebu City, has become the latest target of an online threat.

School authorities chose not to take the threat lightly and immediately suspended classes at the public school as a precaution.

READ: Consolacion suspends in-person classes in 8 schools over online threat

The incident has also been reported to the Malubog Police Station, which has deployed personnel to secure the school’s premises while investigating the alleged threat.

“sunod pusilon within two days andam2 lang mo dra kay basin mag uwan ug dugo dra kay mga feelingon kaau ang mga tao dra dili kahibawo mo respecto ang mga tao andam2 lang mo dra mga wlay Moy respectar ha,” a certain Jade Jay Bong said in a message that he posted on his Facebook account on Tuesday.

READ: Talisay City verifies online school threats, tightens security

(You’re next to be shot. Within two days, be prepared over there because blood might be spilled. The people there are so arrogant and full of themselves—they don’t know how to respect others. Just be ready over there, all of you who don’t know how to show respect.)

The post also identified two other schools—Adlaon Integrated School and Taptap Integrated School—as possible targets of the threat.

In response to the online threat, Sibugay Integrated School announced at 6:34 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, the suspension of classes to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and staff.

“Tungod sa usa ka post nga nagpakaylap og kahadlok ug kabalaka bahin sa seguridad sa mga eskwelahan nga mikaylap karong buntag, gusto namong ipahibalo nga wala magdeklara og suspension sa klase ang Sibugay Integrated School,” Sibugay Integrated School said in its post.

(Due to a post that spread fear and concern about the security of schools, which circulated this morning, we would like to inform everyone that Sibugay Integrated School has not declared a suspension of classes.)

School officials said the threat had also been reported to the Malubog Police Station for verification and appropriate action, as they prioritized the safety and security of their students.

Earlier this week, classes were also suspended in several schools in Consolacion town following online threats.

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