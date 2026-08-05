LIVE: VP Sara Duterte impeachment Day 13

CEBU, Philippines – Follow real-time updates and live coverage as the Senate impeachment court convenes for the 13th day of the trial against Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday, August 5, 2026.

READ: LIVE: VP Sara Duterte impeachment Day 12

As Duterte’s impeachment trial enters its 13th day, former Commission on Audit (COA) Intelligence and Confidential Funds Audit Office auditor Roderick Wamil returns to the witness stand. This time, he will answer clarificatory questions from senator-judges on his testimony regarding the alleged misuse of confidential funds.

READ: ICYMI: ‘Mary Grace Piattos’ receipt surfaces in Duterte impeachment trial

Bookmark this page for the livestream and real-time updates as the Senate impeachment court resumes one of the country’s most closely watched political proceedings.

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SEN. KIKO LEADS OPENING PRAYER

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