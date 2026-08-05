Cebu bus terminals tighten security to curb illegal activities

Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Public bus terminals in Cebu have tightened security measures to curb illegal activities in and around their premises, terminal administrator Ahmed Cuizon said.

The move follows the recent arrest of a woman accused of selling illegal drugs to students and public utility drivers, with the alleged transaction taking place at a former gas station near the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT).

Cuizon clarified that the suspect was not selling drugs inside the terminal, where security measures are in place to prevent such activities.

“Imposible kaayo og naay makabaligya og ginadili nga drogas sulod sa terminal because of the security measures that we have instituted,” Cuizon said.

(It is highly unlikely for anyone to sell illegal drugs inside the terminal because of the security measures we have put in place.)

Security measures in place

To keep unauthorized activities out of the terminals, security personnel have been deployed throughout the premises, and access to the facilities has been tightened.

Cuizon said more than 20 blue guards are stationed around the bus terminals, with personnel from the Cebu Provincial Police Office providing additional security.

Civilian security guards and plainclothes security personnel are also deployed to monitor activities within the terminals.

The terminals have 24 closed-circuit television cameras, up from 16 previously, with additional high-resolution cameras installed to expand surveillance coverage.

Employees, including drivers, conductors, Capitol employees, security guards, office workers and accredited vendors, must present identification before entering the premises.

Those without identification or valid bus tickets may be escorted out of the terminals, while vendors operating outside are not allowed to enter the premises.

The terminals also enforce a one-entrance, one-exit policy to make it easier for security personnel to monitor the movement of passengers.

READ: 9 drivers test positive in surprise drug test at Cebu bus terminals

“This has made it possible for our guards to monitor the flow of passengers [more easily],” Cuizon said.

Cuizon added that the provincial government will coordinate with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency to identify appropriate measures to prevent similar incidents.

“Upon the orders of Governor Pam Baricuatro, we have strengthened our security efforts at both the North and South Bus Terminals so that we would be able to prevent any illegal activity such as drug selling,” he said.

READ: Cebu City Inn faces shutdown after alleged drug den raid

Woman arrested near CSBT

The incident involved a woman who allegedly disguised herself as a beggar while selling shabu in Barangay Sambag I, Cebu City, according to the National Bureau of Investigation-Central Visayas Regional Office (NBI-CEVRO).

The suspect, a resident of Barangay Quiot Pardo, Cebu City, was arrested on July 21, 2026, at the former gas station along J. Alcantara Street during a buy-bust operation.

She was arrested after allegedly selling a sachet of suspected shabu to an undercover NBI operative, according to authorities.

READ: Balik Eskwela: Officials prepare Cebu’s bus terminals

NBI Executive Officer for Operations Atty. Wenceslao Galendez Jr. said the bureau launched the operation after receiving intelligence reports about suspected drug transactions near schools and a public transport terminal.

The former gas station had allegedly become a regular site for drug transactions despite no longer operating as a fuel station, Galendez said.

Further investigation showed that the suspect’s customers allegedly included public utility vehicle operators, drivers, conductors and students.

READ: Broken flashlight left in bus stirs fear in GenSan terminal

The suspect is undergoing inquest proceedings for alleged violations of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, involving the sale and possession of illegal drugs. / with a report from Lyle Andales

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