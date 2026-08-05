Lawmakers eye VAT cut on system loss charges

The House of Representatives. INQUIRER PHOTO / GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE

MANILA, Philippines — Lawmakers have filed a bill seeking to remove the 12 percent value-added tax (VAT) imposed on the system loss charge in electricity bills, saying the measure would ease consumers’ power costs by eliminating a levy long criticized as unfair.

Senior Deputy Speaker Ferdinand Hernandez and Marikina Rep. Miro Quimbo, chair of the House committee on ways and means, on Tuesday filed House Bill No. 10602, which would exempt consumers from paying the 12 percent VAT on electricity lost during transmission and distribution.

“Removing the VAT on system loss charges is a straightforward way of lowering electricity bills today,” Quimbo said in a statement on Wednesday. “As Congress continues to fine-tune longer-term reforms, we can already correct on clear inequity: consumers should not be taxed on electricity they never actually consumed.”

READ: Escudero pushes bill to make power firms shoulder system loss costs

The proposal to ease charges in power bills comes after President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. urged Congress to explore ways to make electricity cheaper, including scrapping the system loss fee – a charge on the difference between electricity produced and consumed paid for by end-users – and its accompanying tax.

Electricity bills in the Philippines carry multiple charges, from generation and transmission to levies subsidizing green energy projects. The add-ons have fueled discontent among Filipinos, with sentiment that they are being charged indiscriminately.

READ: CERA backs uniform 5.5% system loss cap instead of scrapping charge

Hernandez and Quimbo said in the bill’s note that “consumers have no control over system losses, yet they are made to bear not only the cost of such losses but also the tax imposed on them.”

They said that taxing consumers on system loss “runs contrary” to the principle that VAT should only apply to goods and services they directly benefit from. “Imposing VAT on such products effectively taxes consumers on electricity they never actually consumed.”

‘VAT-free electricity’

Also on Tuesday, Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco filed a broader measure seeking to exempt households consuming less than 400 kilowatt‑hours (kWh) of electricity a month from VAT on power bills.

In House Bill No. 10548, he said expanding the tax cut to cover entire power bills would help households free up more of their budget for essentials such as food, education, transportation and healthcare.

“Electricity is not a luxury — it is a basic necessity. Every peso a family saves on its electricity bill is another peso they can use to put food on the table, buy medicines, pay for school expenses, or simply make ends meet,” he said in a separate Wednesday statement.

The government already runs a “Lifeline Program” for indigent Filipinos granting sweeping discounts to households below certain consumption thresholds. In Metro Manila, those using less than 50 kwH a month pay no electricity, while those consuming 71 to 100 kWh get a 20 percent discount.

Tiangco said his bill acknowledges the subsidized electricity program for indigents, though noted that “many middle-income Filipino families have been left to absorb the steady increase in electricity costs despite facing the same economic pressures.”

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