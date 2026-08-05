WATCH: Tulfo raises Poa conflict-of-interest concerns in OVP audit
MANILA, Philippines – Senator-judge Raffy Tulfo questioned the impeachment court about a potential conflict of interest regarding Vice President Sara Duterte’s lawyer, Michael Poa. This followed testimony showing Poa attended a meeting with Commission on Audit officials concerning the Office of the Vice President’s confidential funds.
Presiding Officer Francis Escudero answered that Poa is not a respondent in the case and is not the one on trial./dp
READ: LIVE UPDATES: Sara Duterte impeachment trial | Aug. 5, 2026
READ: Barbers: Evidence on confidential funds shifts burden to VP Sara Duterte
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.