WATCH: Tulfo raises Poa conflict-of-interest concerns in OVP audit

MANILA, Philippines – Senator-judge Raffy Tulfo questioned the impeachment court about a potential conflict of interest regarding Vice President Sara Duterte’s lawyer, Michael Poa. This followed testimony showing Poa attended a meeting with Commission on Audit officials concerning the Office of the Vice President’s confidential funds.

Presiding Officer Francis Escudero answered that Poa is not a respondent in the case and is not the one on trial./dp

READ: LIVE UPDATES: Sara Duterte impeachment trial | Aug. 5, 2026

READ: Barbers: Evidence on confidential funds shifts burden to VP Sara Duterte

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