No work, no classes in Cebu on Aug. 6 for Charter Day

By: Pia Piquero - Chief of Reporters - CDN Digital | August 05,2026 - 11:53 AM

CDN Digital File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Government offices, schools, and many private establishments across Cebu will suspend operations on Thursday, Aug. 6, as the province observes its 457th Founding Anniversary under a special non-working holiday declared by law.

The holiday covers the entire Province of Cebu, including the highly urbanized cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu, as well as the component cities of Danao and Toledo, pursuant to Republic Act No. 8952, which amended Republic Act No. 7698.

The law declares Aug. 6 of every year a special non-working public holiday in commemoration of Cebu Province’s founding.

READ: August holidays in Cebu: Dates, pay rules every worker should know

Because the holiday falls under the special non-working category, the “no work, no pay” rule generally applies unless a company’s policy, collective bargaining agreement, or established practice provides otherwise.

Employees who report for work on Thursday must receive an additional 30 percent of their basic daily wage for the first eight hours worked, equivalent to 130 percent of their regular daily pay, under existing labor rules.

READ: August 2026 holidays: Two long weekends to mark on your calendar

Those who render overtime work receive an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on that day.

Employees who work on the holiday that also falls on their scheduled rest day must receive 150 percent of their basic daily wage for the first eight hours, while overtime on a rest day earns an additional 30 percent of the applicable hourly rate.

457th founding anniversary

The Cebu Provincial Government formally launched the month-long celebration of the province’s 457th Founding Anniversary during its flag-raising ceremony on Monday, Aug. 3.

Governor Pamela Baricuatro led the opening rites together with Vice Governor Glenn Anthony Soco, members of the Provincial Board, district representatives, local chief executives, provincial department heads, and officials from national government agencies.

The provincial government anchored this year’s celebration on the law declaring Aug. 6 a special non-working holiday throughout Cebu.

Oldest provincial government

Cebu Province traces its founding to Aug. 6, 1569, when King Philip II of Spain appointed Miguel López de Legazpi as the province’s first governor, establishing what the provincial government recognizes as the oldest provincial government in the Philippines.

The annual observance commemorates Cebu’s historical role in the country’s political and administrative development while serving as the official Charter Day celebration for the province.

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