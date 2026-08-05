IBF orders Yabuki to defend flyweight crown against PH’s Fajardo

Miel Fajardo (left) and Masamichi Yabuki (right) | Facebook and Ring Magazine photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipino knockout artist Miel “Silent Assassin” Fajardo is now one step closer to his first world title shot after the International Boxing Federation (IBF) officially ordered reigning flyweight champion Masamichi Yabuki of Japan to make a mandatory title defense against the unbeaten Filipino contender.

The IBF issued the order on Monday, with the official directive dated July 27, providing both camps until August 23 to negotiate the bout. Should they fail to reach an agreement, the fight will proceed to a purse bid in accordance with IBF rules governing mandatory championship defenses.

Fajardo-Yabuki mandatory clash

Fajardo currently sits as the IBF’s No. 1-ranked flyweight contender and is also ranked No. 7 by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

The 24-year-old earned his mandatory title shot after demolishing Argentina’s Tobias Jeremias Reyes via first-round technical knockout last April in Santa Fe, Argentina.

Prior to that, Fajardo outclassed Cebu-based Esneth Domingo of ZIP Sanman Boxing via unanimous decision in Manila to capture the IBF Pan Pacific flyweight title.

Dubbed the “Silent Assassin,” Fajardo has built a reputation as one of the Philippines’ hardest-hitting flyweights. He owns a record of 14 wins, including 12 knockouts, against three defeats and two draws.

READ: Fajardo stuns Reyes in Argentina, earns world title shot

He also holds the distinction of producing some of the quickest stoppages in Philippine boxing. In 2022, he knocked out veteran Richard Claveras in just 41 seconds of the opening round before stopping Cebuano John Paul Gabunilas at the one-minute mark in Mandaue City. He followed those performances with a devastating 22-second knockout of Miller Alapormina in Manila in 2025.

Yabuki, meanwhile, brings a record of 20 wins, four losses, and 18 knockouts into the potential title showdown.

A three-time world champion across two weight divisions, the Japanese star has scored notable stoppage victories over reigning IBF junior flyweight champion Thanongsak Simsri of Thailand, former world champion Felix Alvarado of Nicaragua, and Mexico’s Angel Ayala.

With both fighters carrying high knockout percentages, the looming Yabuki-Fajardo clash shapes up as one of the most explosive world title fights on this year’s boxing calendar.

READ: Charly Suarez, camp push for Emanuel Navarrete title rematch

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