Cebu Governor’s Cup U18 Basketball Tournament expands with 22 more LGUs

One of the highlights from the launching of governor’s Cup U18 Basketball Tournament. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An additional 22 local government units (LGUs) in Cebu Province have confirmed their participation in the upcoming Governor’s Cup U18 Basketball Tournament, bringing more teams into the competition, which tips off on September 26.

The latest list was unveiled by Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC) Commissioner Mark Anthony Ynoc, one of the lead organizers of what is expected to be one of Cebu’s biggest grassroots basketball tournaments this year.

From the initial 20 LGUs announced during the tournament’s launch on July 23, the number of confirmed participants has now climbed to 42.

READ: Governor’s Cup to return with a bang

The newly confirmed teams are Alcantara, Alcoy, Argao, Asturias, Bantayan, Barili, Boljoon, Carmen, Catmon, Compostela, Daanbantayan, Danao City, Dumanjug, Ginatilan, Liloan, Madridejos, Malabuyoc, Naga City, Ronda, Samboan, San Francisco, and San Remigio.

They join the first batch of confirmed participants composed of Bogo City, Carcar City, Consolacion, Cordova, Dalaguete, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Medellin, Pinamungahan, Pilar, Poro, San Fernando, Santa Fe, Sibonga, Tabuelan, Tuburan, and Tudela.

Among the teams expected to contend for the title are Dumanjug, Liloan, San Francisco, Naga City, and Mandaue City, all of which boast strong youth basketball programs and rich tournament experience.

Dumanjug enters the tournament with plenty of momentum after dominating the inaugural Calderon Cup Fifth District Inter-Municipalities Basketball Tournament last summer. Liloan, meanwhile, has consistently developed young talent through its Frasco Cup, a year-round grassroots tournament that keeps its youth players active.

San Francisco also carries a proud Governor’s Cup history after reaching the finals in 2018 before finishing runner-up to Talisay City. Meanwhile, Naga City and Mandaue City have long established themselves as perennial contenders in previous editions of the tournament.

One notable absentee from the list of confirmed participants is two-time defending champion Talisay City. Despite holding tryouts last month under head coach Ronald Bucao, the city has yet to formally confirm its participation.

The CPSC and the Cebu Provincial Government are hoping to secure the participation of all 50 component cities and municipalities before the tournament begins.

The champion will receive ₱500,000, while the runner-up will pocket ₱250,000. The third-place team will earn ₱100,000, with the fourth-place finisher taking home ₱50,000.

The opening ceremony is tentatively scheduled at the SM Seaside Arena Cebu, although organizers are also considering other venues depending on availability.

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