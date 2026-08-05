Phi-Nado launches 1st regional anti-doping education program in Cebu

CCSC, PSC officials, and participants pose for a group photo. | PSC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine National Anti-Doping Organization (Phi-Nado) recently held the first-ever Regional Anti-Doping Education Program (Adep) in Cebu City from July 31 to August 1 at the Cebu City Hall.

Carrying the theme “Building Clean Sport Communities,” the two-day program marked the start of Phi-Nado’s regional anti-doping education initiative aimed at bringing World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada)–compliant education closer to athletes and sports stakeholders outside Metro Manila.

As a signatory to the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code, Phi-Nado continues to expand its nationwide education efforts by equipping athletes, coaches, athlete support personnel, healthcare professionals, educators, parents, and local government officials with the knowledge and practical tools needed to make ethical and informed decisions in sport.

Anti-doping education

Cebu, regarded as one of the country’s premier sporting hubs, was chosen to host the inaugural regional program as Phi-Nado pushes to establish a sustainable anti-doping education system at the local government level.

Around 200 participants attended each day of the seminar, where they tackled key anti-doping topics, including athletes’ rights and responsibilities, the doping control process, the World Anti-Doping Agency’s Prohibited List, Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs), supplement risks, the food-first approach, and values-based education that promotes integrity and fair play.

READ: Donaire, Casimero are enroled in anti-doping program – Vada

The opening ceremony was attended by key figures from Cebu’s sports community, led by Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) chairman Dr. Rhoel Dejaño, who highlighted the need to strengthen anti-doping education at the grassroots level to protect the future of Philippine sports.

CCSC commissioner Edward L. Hayco also addressed the participants, highlighting the role of sports in shaping discipline, integrity, and respect among young athletes. He stressed that families, coaches, educators, sports organizations, and local communities all share the responsibility of protecting athletes from practices that undermine the true spirit of competition.

The program featured interactive discussions and practical learning sessions designed not only to improve participants’ understanding of anti-doping rules but also to encourage them to become advocates for clean sport in their respective schools, sports organizations, and local communities.

READ: Wada issues need to be taken seriously—PSC

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